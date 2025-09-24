South Korean President Vows To Seek Path To Reduce Military Tensions With DPRK
In his speech at the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Lee said, the government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) reaffirms that, it respects the DPRK's current system, will not pursue any form of unification by absorption, and has no intention of engaging in hostile acts.
“Based on these three principles, we intend to end the vicious cycle of unnecessary inter-Korean military tension and hostile acts,” he stressed.
Lee noted that, through comprehensive dialogue, centered on“exchange,”“normalisation” and“denuclearisation,” the two sides must end the era of hostility and confrontation on the Korean Peninsula, and usher in a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared growth.
While acknowledging that“denuclearisation cannot be achieved in the short term,” he urged pragmatic steps, beginning with a stop to the sophistication of nuclear and missile capabilities, progressing to reduction, and ultimately achieving dismantlement.
“It is crucial for both the ROK and the DPRK, as well as, the international community, to work together to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.
