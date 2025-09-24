Mardaani To Mom: 8 Powerful Women-Centric Bollywood Films To Watch This Navratri

As Navratri fever grips the nation, we bring you 8 hit Bollywood films where leading ladies channel the fierce 'Chandi' form of the Goddess with strength, courage, resilience, and unshakable determination.

Director Pradeep Sarkar's 2014 film Mardaani starred Rani Mukerji. Rani showed her fierce side, especially in the climax where she thrashes the villain. Made on a 21 crore budget, it earned 59.55 crores.

Kangana Ranaut starred in director Krish Jagarlamudi's 2019 film Manikarnika. She won a National Award for her role. The film's budget was 99 crores, and it earned 132.95 crores.

Gopi Puthran directed the 2019 film Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji. Rani's fierce side was on full display, especially in the climax. Made on a 27 crore budget, it earned 67.12 crores.

Director Ravi Udyawar's 2017 crime thriller Mom starred Sridevi. She shows her terrifying side while punishing those who wronged her daughter. Made on a 30 crore budget, it earned 175.7 crores. Sridevi is no longer with us.

Vidya Balan's 2012 film Kahaani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, was full of suspense. Vidya's powerful form was seen in the climax. Made on an 8 crore budget, the film earned 104 crores.

The 1997 film Mrityudand was directed by Prakash Jha. It starred Madhuri Dixit and Shabana Azmi. Madhuri's fierce side was seen in the film's spectacular climax. Made on a 5 crore budget, it earned 8 crores.

The 1993 film Damini starred Meenakshi Seshadri. She raises her voice against injustice, showing her terrifying form in the climax. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it was made on a 2 crore budget and collected 11 crores.

Rakesh Roshan's 1983 film Khoon Bhari Maang starred Rekha. In this film, Rekha takes revenge for the injustice done to her. Her fierce 'Chandi' form was seen in the movie. Made on a 1.5 crore budget, the film collected 6 crores.