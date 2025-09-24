Shardiya Navratri 2025: Zodiac Remedies To Boost Your Luck And Prosperity

Shardiya Navratri Zodiac Remedies: Although many fasts and festivals are celebrated throughout the year to please the Goddess, Shardiya Navratri holds special significance among them. During this Navratri, devotees try to please the Mother Goddess in various ways. According to astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi of Ujjain, if remedies are performed according to the zodiac sign during these 9 days, the ongoing problems in life can be significantly reduced, and the grace of the Mother Goddess remains upon us. Read on to know which remedies to perform according to your zodiac sign during Shardiya Navratri...

Aries Navratri Remedies

The ruling planet of this sign is Mars. People of this sign should offer a red chunari, red bangles, etc., to the Goddess and also offer red fruits like pomegranate or apple. With this remedy, the grace of the Goddess will remain upon them, and their troubles will be reduced.

Taurus Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is Venus. People of this sign should offer shiny clothes to the Goddess during Navratri and recite the Saptashloki Durga. Also, offer sweets made from dry fruits. This will maintain happiness in their lives.

Gemini Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is Mercury. People of this sign should offer green fruits or sweets made from pistachios to the Goddess. Also, offer green-colored worship materials like a chunari, bangles, etc., to the Goddess. This will maintain peace and happiness in their lives.

Cancer Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is the Moon. These people should offer sweets made from milk to the Goddess. Also, donate rice in a temple's food distribution area (annakshetra). Invite a married woman home for a meal. This can reduce their troubles.

Leo Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is the Sun. People of this sign should have a saffron flag installed in a temple of the Goddess and offer sweets mixed with saffron. This remedy can create opportunities for financial gain and reduce mental stress.

Virgo Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is Mercury. People of this sign should provide needy girls with study materials like pens, pencils, and notebooks during Navratri. Also, chant the Gayatri Mantra.

Libra Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is Venus. People of this sign should offer a garland of white flowers to the Goddess and offer sweets made from khoya (mawa). If possible, donate milk at a temple. This can create opportunities for financial gain.

Scorpio Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is Mars. People of this sign should offer jaggery or sweets made from it, like gajak or revdi, to the Goddess. Also, donate shoes, slippers, clothes, etc., to leprosy patients.

Sagittarius Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is Jupiter. These people should offer yellow clothes and flowers to the Goddess. Also, recite the Durga Saptashati during Navratri. With this remedy, the ongoing problems in their lives will automatically disappear.

Capricorn Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is Saturn. People of this sign should worship Maa Kali and recite the Durga Chalisa daily during Navratri. Offer chocolate barfi to the Goddess. This remedy can lead to the fulfillment of their wishes.

Aquarius Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is also Saturn. People of this sign should recite the Devi Kavach daily during Navratri and offer sweets made from peanuts. This will reduce their tension and provide relief from all kinds of troubles.

Pisces Navratri Remedies

The ruler of this sign is Jupiter. People of this sign should recite or listen to the Mahishasura Mardini Stotra during Navratri. Also, offer kheer mixed with saffron to the Goddess. This will maintain happiness in their married life.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.