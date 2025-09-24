Farah Khan Says 'So Rich You Are Looking' To Karan Johar
Karan, who was honoured with a National Award for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself dressed in the ensemble he wore for the ceremony.
For the caption, he wrote:“For the special day ... for every special day... always in @manishmalhotra05.”
The filmmaker added the song“Perfect” from his upcoming film“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” as the background number for the pictures.
However, it was the comment section that caught the eyes of many as Farah Khan commented:“So rich u r looking (sic).”
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer was honoured with the award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' at the 71st National Film Awards on Tuesday by the President of India.
After receiving the honour, Karan wrote: "So humbled and honoured to win the most POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT at the NATIONAL AWARDS @mib_india #71stnationalfilmawards .. Apoorva @apoorva1972 and I are deeply grateful to our entire family @dharmamovies for being our soul and spine...(sic)."
He added that he is extremely emotional to win the National Award in the same year as Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan.
Showing his gratitude towards the audience, the director added, "thank you all for all the love to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani and @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt I just have to say ... Karan Johar this side and I am a fragile today... thanks to the love and recognition (Red heart emoji)".
Starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in key roles, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" shared the love saga of a flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist, Rani, who end up falling for one another despite all their cultural differences.
