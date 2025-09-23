Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Announces Pricing Of $135 Million Underwritten Offering Of Common Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMETTE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR) (“Monopar Therapeutics”,“Monopar”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered offering of 1,034,433 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $67.67 per share and, in lieu of shares of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 960,542 shares of common stock at the purchase price of $67.669 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the offering price per share for the common stock less a $0.001 per share exercise price.

The gross proceeds to Monopar from the offering net of the anticipated Stock Repurchase (as defined below), but before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $100 million. Monopar intends to use such remaining net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, manufacture and supply of product, and working capital.

Monopar Therapeutics intends to use up to $35 million of the proceeds from the offering to purchase shares of its common stock held by Tactic Pharma, LLC in a privately negotiated transaction at $63.6098 per share, which is the same price per share as the price at which the shares are being sold to investors in the offering, less underwriting discounts and commissions (the“Stock Repurchase”).

The offering is expected to close on or about September 25, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners and Barclays are acting as the lead book-running managers for the offering.

The securities in the registered offering are being offered and sold pursuant to a“shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-289947), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 29, 2025, and declared effective on September 9, 2025. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the registered offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on its website at Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email: ... ; Leerink Partners LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at ... ; or Barclays Capital Inc., Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at ... .

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with late-stage ALXN1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharmaceutical programs including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, and Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements regarding the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, including the Stock Repurchase. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: uncertainties related to the regulatory process that Monopar intends to initiate related to ALXN1840 and the outcome thereof; the rate of market acceptance and competitiveness in terms of pricing, efficacy and safety, of any products for which Monopar receives marketing approval, and Monopar's ability to competitively market any such products as compared to larger pharmaceutical firms; Monopar's ability to raise sufficient funds in order for the Company to support continued preclinical, clinical, regulatory, precommercial and commercial development of its programs and to make contractual milestone payments, as well as its ability to further raise additional funds in the future to support any existing or future product candidate programs through completion of clinical trials, the approval processes and, if applicable, commercialization; and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of imaging agents and therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

