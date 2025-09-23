Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Ebay Price Optimization Market To Reach $3.81 Billion At A Steady 22.5% CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Large Will The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven eBay Price Optimization Market Be By 2025?

The eBay price optimization market, steered by artificial intelligence (AI), has seen a dramatic increase in size in the last few years. Projected growth is from $1.37 billion in 2024 to $1.69 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. Reasons for this advancement in the former period include a surge in retail transactions, a greater focus on data-based decision making, a rise in marketplace competition, substantial investment in digital evolution, and rapid e-commerce expansion.

The market size for eBay's price optimization, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to witness significant expansion over the next few years. Predicted to rise to a staggering $3.81 billion by 2029, the market could see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period hinges on a surge in the requirement for flexible pricing systems, maturation of AI and machine learning algorithms, growing demand for real-time pricing instruments, an increased necessity for companies to improve customer experience, and escalating embrace of digital solutions. Dominating trends during the forecast period will involve the amalgamation of AI-enabled pricing tools with additional e-commerce technologies, augmentation of edge computing and hybrid cloud solutions, advancement of superior machine learning algorithms, AI-propelled price prediction, and integration with omnichannel retail approaches.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven eBay Price Optimization Market Landscape?

The proliferation of e-commerce is predicted to fuel the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven eBay price optimization market's growth. E-commerce encompasses the digital purchase and sale of goods and services, including online transactions, electronic payment systems, and virtual markets that enable undisturbed online commerce. This swift surge in e-commerce is mainly due to the increased convenience it provides, allowing consumers to choose from a vast array of products and services at any time and from anywhere, altering traditional purchasing behaviors and increasing dependence on digital platforms. The AI-powered eBay price optimization aids e-commerce growth by offering competitive and fluctuating prices that appeal to buyers and enhance sales. For instance, the Census Bureau, a US federal statistical organization, reported in August 2025 that retail e-commerce sales in the United States hit $304.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025. This represents a 1.4% growth from the previous quarter, a 5.3% increase over the same quarter in 2024, and constitutes 16.3% of total retail sales, surpassing the total retail sales growth of 3.9% during the same year. Hence, the surge in e-commerce is propelling the growth of the AI-enabled eBay price optimization market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven eBay Price Optimization Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven eBay Price Optimization Global Market Report 2025 include:

. ChannelAdvisor Corp.

. Wiser Solutions Inc.

. Feedvisor Ltd.

. Intelligence Node

. Prisync

. COMPETERA Ltd.

. xSellco Ltd.

. SellerActive Inc.

. AutoDS

. BlackCurve Solutions Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven eBay Price Optimization Industry?

Leading organizations in the AI-based eBay price optimization market are honing their focus on pioneering advancements akin to AI-driven pricing optimization instruments, in order to boost revenue gains and elevate profit margins. Essentially, an AI-driven pricing optimization instrument is a software solution that utilizes machine learning formulas and comprehensive data analytics to predict demand, appraise pricing circumstances, and suggest the best price points for superior business results. For example, in August 2024, Algomus, Inc., an American company specializing in AI supply chain solutions, introduced Algo Price Planner. This product empowers retailers and vendors to expedite and refine pricing decisions by amalgamating historical data, information about competitors, and point-of-sale insights. It aims to curtail markdowns, escalate profitability, and deliver predictive insights into the repercussions of varying pricing approaches, subsequently fortifying overall business functionality.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven eBay Price Optimization Market

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ebay price optimization market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Retailers, Individual Sellers, Enterprises, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Price Forecasting, Inventory Management, Repricing Tools, Analytics And Reporting, Machine Learning Algorithms

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education, Managed Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven eBay Price Optimization Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America secured the position of the largest region in the AI-driven eBay price optimization market. It is anticipated that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report on AI-driven eBay price optimization covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

