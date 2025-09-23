AI Sales Development Representative (SDR) Market To Grow By $13.34 Bn By 2029 The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's AI Sales Development Representative (SDR) Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sales Development Representative (SDR) Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the artificial intelligence (AI) sales development representative (SDR) has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. The projected increase is from $3.32 billion in 2024 to $4.39 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. This considerable growth in the past can be traced back to the escalating need for automating sales, growing interest in adopting AI-powered sales tools, increased requirement for individualized customer interaction, amplified emphasis on data-based decision making, and an ascending demand for real-time sales findings.

It is anticipated that the market size of artificial intelligence (AI) sales development representative (SDR) will expand enormously in the forthcoming years, projected to attain $13.34 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.0%. Factors contributing to this surge in the predicted phase include the escalating unification with customer relationship management systems, improved efficacy in lead certification, growing demand in healthcare and life sciences sectors, mounting requirement for scalability in sales processes, and rising investments in AI infrastructure. The forthcoming period is expected to see key developments in areas like natural language processing (NLP), automation capabilities, incorporation of multi-channel communication platforms, cloud computing infrastructure, and advancements in machine learning algorithm technology.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sales Development Representative (SDR) Market?

The increase in the use of digital marketing is predicted to drive the expansion of the AI (Artificial Intelligence) sales development representative (SDR) market. Digital marketing involves using digital channels like social media, email and search engines to promote products or services and interact with consumers. It is becoming more evident in financial institutions as they focus more on personalized and real-time customer engagement via digital platforms. AI sales development representatives (SDRs) enhance digital marketing by automating tasks such as lead generation, scoring and personalized outreach, ensuring timely and relevant interaction. Additionally, they utilize customer data to refine campaigns and boost conversion rates, making marketing more targeted and efficient. For example, Wyzowl, a UK-based video marketing agency and software firm, reported in November 2022 that business adoption of video content marketing had increased to 91% in 2023 based on a survey of 528 unique respondents. Consequently, the increased uptake of digital marketing is fuelling the growth of the AI sales development representative (SDR) market .

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sales Development Representative (SDR) Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sales Development Representative (SDR) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Salesforce Inc.

. 6sense Insights Inc.

. 11xAI Inc.

. Conversica Inc.

. SalesHive Inc.

. Jotform Inc.

. Klenty Inc.

. Regie AI Inc.

. Lyzr AI Inc.

. Artisan AI Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sales Development Representative (SDR) Market?

Prominent players in the AI sales development representative (SDR) market are concentrating on crafting advanced applications such as the AI meeting agent suite, with a view to streamline sales procedures, thereby assisting sales squads to enhance productivity and close deals quicker. The AI meeting agent suite is a software solution that employs AI to automate meeting organization, coordination, and subsequent follow-ups, and it integrates with calendars, communication resources, and CRM systems to boost effectiveness and simplify interactions with prospective clients. For instance, in March 2025, Otter, Inc., a US-based AI meeting efficiency platform, unveiled voice AI meeting agents designed to boost and streamline business meetings. This advanced suite incorporates the Otter Meeting Agent, which develops from an uninvolved AI meeting assistant into a voice-activated participant that uses comprehensive meeting data to respond to inquiries and complete tasks. The Otter Sales Agent supports sales groups by offering real-time guidance to secure more deals, while the Otter Sales Development Representative (SDR) Agent improves lead generation and quickens sales cycles via autonomous product presentations.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sales Development Representative (SDR) Market Growth

The artificial intelligence (AI) sales development representative (sdr) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Offering: Software, Service

2) By Deployment Model: Cloud Native Software As A Service (SaaS), Chrom Extensions, Application Programming Interface (API)-First Modular Embeds

3) By Enterprise: Startups And Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs), Mid-Market Sales Organizations (ORGS), Enterprise Sales Development Representative (SDR) Teams

4) By Sales Channel: InBound, Out Bound, Hybrid

5) By Industrial Vertical: Retail And E-Commerce, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Telecommunications, HealthCare And LifeSciences, Education, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing, Travel And Hospitality

Subsegments:

1) By Software: On-Premise Software, Cloud-based Software, Software As A Service (SaaS), Mobile Applications

2) By Service: Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Education Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sales Development Representative (SDR) Market By 2025?

In the AI Sales Development Representative (SDR) Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated the market in 2024 as the largest region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report analyzes various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sales Development Representative (SDR) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sales Intelligence Global Market Report 2025



Artificial Intelligence Ai In Retail Global Market Report 2025



Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2025



