Haiti's Security Crisis 'Is Like The Sword Of Damocles Above Us'says Foreign Minister

The Caribbean country remains in the grip of a deepening multidimensional crisis affecting the political, security, human rights and humanitarian spheres, with implications for the region.

Armed gangs control large swathes of the territory, more than six million people are in urgent need of assistance, and 1.4 million have fled their homes, mainly women and children. Killings and abductions are rampant, while cases of sexual and gender-based violence have significantly increased.

Ordinary people affected

The meeting was convened under the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) whose Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti is chaired by ambassador Bob Rae of Canada.

He brought news of the latest violence as eight children were killed that day in a drone strike in the Cité Soleil neighbourhood of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

“We need to understand that this is not a problem of theory,” he said. “This is a problem that is affecting the daily lives of people.”

The discussions were held as the Security Council prepares to resume debate on a proposal by the Secretary-General to establish a new UN Support Office in Haiti.

Canada's million-dollar pledge

It would provide logistical and operational backing for the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission that is already on the ground, backing up the national police in their efforts to combat the gangs and create a secure environment conducive to the holding of elections.

At the meeting, Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand announced that her country is prepared to pledge an additional $40 million to the MSS and its successor mission.

“We are clearly committed to its success, and we count on other partners to also step up their support as the resolution currently proposes a five-fold increase in size, funding, personnel and equipment,” she said.

Canada will also contribute another $20 million to help improve maritime security in the Caribbean, she added.

Priorities and progress

The situation in Haiti“is like the Sword of Damocles above us,” said the country's foreign minister Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, recalling words he told regional bloc CARICOM on Monday.

He outlined priorities, including the need“to re-establish social peace so that the people can vote in safety” and to support the Government in implementing development, economic and social programmes to resolve gang violence.

“Despite these security challenges, there has been progress,” he said.“We have shown that we can use your aid effectively. Now we need more support in order to conclude this effort.”

Stability also critical

In a video message, UN deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed stressed that while security support is indispensable,“it is not enough to break the cycle of crisis” Haiti's population is facing.

“Stability will only come when security is matched by a political process, credible elections and economic recovery,” she said.

“That means bold financing, blending donor support with investment to mobilize resources at scale and placing them where they matter most: in the hands of the Haitian people.”

The new UN special representative for Haiti, Carlos Massieu Ruiz, expressed hope that the security council will act urgently on the secretary-general's proposals. He urged countries to take advantage of this opportunity and reaffirm commitment to Haiti.

“The path forward demands political will, vision, but mostly resolve,” he said.“Together, we can help Haiti and Haitian society, Haitian authorities, to turn the tide and embark on a trajectory of peace recovery and inclusive development.”

