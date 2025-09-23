R!NO Announces Official Launch Of Boutique Hotel Crowdfund In Baja California Sur

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) El Pescadero, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baja Public House Holding Corp today announced the official launch of the crowdfund campaign for its highly anticipated boutique hotel project, R!NO, located on the cliffs of El Pescadero, Baja California Sur. The campaign marks the beginning of a new chapter for the hospitality venture, offering the public an opportunity to participate in the development of a hotel experience designed to merge bold design, immersive travel, and community-based development.

Founded by Australian entrepreneurs Nick Reid and Jez Spencer, R!NO was envisioned as more than a traditional boutique hotel. Their vision was to create a destination where travelers do not simply check in, but rather enter a story built around exploration, connection, and cultural authenticity.

A Destination Defined by Design and Experience

The forthcoming R!NO Hotel sits along one of Baja California Sur's most desirable tourism corridors, between Todos Santos and Cerritos. The location is known for its natural landscapes, surf culture, and thriving artistic community. Designed as a design-forward boutique hotel investment opportunity in Mexico, R!NO will combine a clifftop cantina, wellness centre, yoga programming, and flame-grilled culinary experiences rooted in local sourcing and storytelling.

The project highlights experiential travel by offering guests an immersive connection to the Baja environment. The hotel will feature panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, proximity to surf breaks, and integration with the local community through cultural partnerships.

“We're not just building a hotel. We're building a story that guests will want to share for the rest of their lives,” said Nick Reid, co-founder of R!NO.

Crowdfunding Launch

With the launch of its public crowdfund, Baja Public House Holding Corp is inviting supporters to take part in the project from the ground up. Unlike traditional real estate opportunities, the crowdfund structure provides lifestyle-aligned investors and hospitality enthusiasts the chance to back a crowdfund hospitality project that blends cultural respect with contemporary hospitality standards.

During the course of the crowdfunding campaign, investors will be able to unlock various bonus shares and perks, pending on which investment tier someone selects.

“You don't have to own the whole hotel to be part of something unforgettable,” said Jez Spencer, co-founder of R!NO.“This crowdfund gives individuals a chance to connect directly with a hospitality concept that represents both community and creativity.”

Market Growth and Opportunity

The decision to launch in Baja California Sur reflects strong momentum in the region's travel market. Tourism to Baja has surged, with international arrivals increasing by more than 140% since 2019. According to hospitality data, boutique hotels in the region regularly command nightly rates between $400 and $600 USD, with peak-season occupancy reaching up to 85%.

The area surrounding El Pescadero has become one of Mexico's most magnetic destinations, drawing in international travelers seeking immersive travel in Mexico, including surfers, artists, culinary enthusiasts, and wellness travelers. The Todos Santos hospitality sector has grown rapidly in response to this demand, creating an environment where thoughtfully designed, eco-conscious hotel developments can thrive.

Sustainable and Community-Driven Development

R!NO's project plan includes collaboration with the local Ejido community to ensure cultural integrity, environmental responsibility, and long-term sustainability. The boutique hotel will integrate elements of community-based development in Baja, ensuring that the project benefits both visitors and residents alike.

The property will include 30 guest rooms, a clifftop cantina, and an on-site wellness centre, designed to create a next-generation hospitality experience that blends luxury with authenticity.

Vision and Identity

From its name to its philosophy, R!NO reflects an identity rooted in bold creativity and collective energy.“The Baja you didn't know you were looking for-until now” has become a defining statement for the project, underscoring its commitment to offer something distinct in the world of design-forward hotels in Mexico.

The brand positions itself as a space for wanderers, rebels, and seekers of meaningful connections, establishing R!NO not only as a hotel but as a living narrative at the edge of the Baja coastline.

The crowdfund campaign officially opened on September 8, 2025. Early supporters who join by September 30, 2025, will unlock a 15% bonus share allocation.

After September 30, 2025, supporters will still be able to unlock bonus shares, just at a lower amount, so as to incentivize early adopters. Investment tier-based perks will still be available to supporters who join at any time during the crowdfunding campaign.

For more information about the project and how to participate in this hotel investment opportunity in Mexico, visit .

About Baja Public House Holding Corp

Baja Public House Holding Corp is a hospitality-focused company developing distinctive travel experiences rooted in cultural authenticity and bold design. The company is currently spearheading the development of R!NO, a boutique hotel project in El Pescadero, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Through sustainable practices, community engagement, and forward-thinking hospitality concepts, Baja Public House Holding Corp aims to create immersive destinations that redefine the way travelers connect with place.





