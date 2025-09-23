HEYONE Heyday Bangkok Pop-Up Wins Rave Reviews, Sparks Toy Craze

MENAFN - GetNews) On September 12, 2025, Chinese trendy toy brand HEYONE launched a month-long large-scale themed pop-up event in Bangkok, covering more than 1,000 square meters of exhibition space. The event, themed“Heyday Playland,” took place at Bangkok's landmark commercial and cultural complex ICONSIAM. As of press time, the event has been running for one week, sparking a buying frenzy among fans and attracting coverage from numerous well-known media outlets. With its innovative design and outstanding pop-up experience, the event has already become one of the most influential cultural highlights in Thailand's trendy toy industry this September.

HEYONE Lands at ICONSIAM,“One Doll Hard to Find” Frenzy

Founded in 2022, HEYONE focuses on creating trendy culture and sharing pure playfulness. The brand has already incubated an IP portfolio represented by“OZAI,”“MIMI,” and“R3NA,” which has been well-received by trendy toy consumers at home and abroad, making HEYONE one of the most closely watched original Chinese trendy toy brands.

Since the launch of the event, large numbers of trendy toy enthusiasts have flocked to the venue, once again presenting HEYONE's signature long queues. Multiple limited-edition products quickly sold out, generating a strong market response. On September 12, the media open day attracted 128 media outlets, including Daily News and Bangkok Post. Thai new-generation actors and singers Pond Ponlawit, Kaownah, Ice Pariss, Tonliew Methaphat, and Samui_k1 attended the event. Pond Ponlawit, as the artist representative, delivered a speech and participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the event. HEYONE General Manager Raymond stated on-site:“Thailand, as a hub of youth culture in Southeast Asia, is an important region for the brand to build deep emotional connections with overseas users. The company attaches great importance to this collaboration with ICONSIAM and looks forward to working with trendy toy enthusiasts in Bangkok to lead a new wave of trendy toy fashion.”







It is worth noting that on September 13, HEYONE's much-anticipated overseas-exclusive blind box series“MIMI – Jiuzhou Odyssey” made its global debut at the event. The series' designer HUHU appeared in person for a signing session, once again drawing many MIMI Chinese aesthetics fans to participate enthusiastically. A Bangkok consumer said:“MIMI's design vividly interprets the beauty of Chinese classical aesthetics. I managed to complete the full set of the 'Jiuzhou Odyssey' blind boxes and even received the designer's autograph. I'm very delighted.”

Since the event opened a week ago, streams of consumers have been coming to shop and check in at the venue. Related topics have continued to dominate the hot lists of multiple mainstream social media platforms in Thailand, sparking widespread online discussions. The event has become one of the most influential cultural phenomena in Thailand's trendy toy scene recently, fully reflecting HEYONE's strong appeal in the Thai market.







Deepening Global Expansion, HEYONE Launches“Heyday Playland” Global Pop-Up Tour First Stop

It is reported that since the second half of this year, HEYONE has actively participated in major international exhibitions in Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore, and has launched pop-up events in multiple regions around the world. This collaboration with Bangkok's well-known commercial center ICONSIAM is the first stop of the“Heyday Playland” global theme tour. Subsequently, the event will be held in Seoul, Singapore, and Taipei, further enhancing the brand's global influence.







HEYONE has long been deeply engaged in the Thai market, regarding it as an important part of its global layout. The brand has participated in the Thailand Toy Expo (TTE) for three consecutive years. This year, it gained widespread acclaim at the exhibition with a co-branded giant installation and limited-edition new products such as“MIMl-lce Age BabyElephant” Previously, the“Orange Ocean” themed pop-up held in Thailand also attracted large numbers of local fans, with limited products selling out quickly, reflecting HEYONE's significant influence in the Thai market.

A HEYONE brand spokesperson stated:“This ICONSIAM pop-up event has significantly boosted brand popularity, with multiple new products quickly selling out and receiving widespread acclaim from consumers. This achievement has further strengthened our confidence in cultivating the Thai market. Next, HEYONE will launch a series of themed events such as New Product Week and Player Week, encouraging Thai fans to continue following the brand, deeply experience the cultural connotations and emotional value of HEYONE's original IPs, and participate in IP co-creation. In the future, HEYONE will take Thailand as an important hub to accelerate global expansion and provide trendy toy enthusiasts worldwide with more high-quality products that integrate cultural heritage, innovative design, and emotional resonance.”

HEYONE official website: