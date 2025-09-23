Beihai Cultural Tourism:“Creating A Diverse And Charming Beihai,” Receives Praise From International Travelers

MENAFN - GetNews) From September 16 to 19, the theme event "International Influencers Take You to Beihai," organized by Beihai Cultural Tourism, brought together international travel influencers from Russia, Australia, Ukraine, and Syria, including @ALINA ROKHMISTROVA, @TILDESLEY BRENDANSCOTT, @Anna Christine Van Der Valk, @Alina(Alina92354), and @ZEIN ALABDIN ALI, to form an "International Dream Team" in Beihai for an immersive promotional journey. This event is a key initiative for Beihai to enhance its urban charm and international visibility. The influencers experienced the coastal charm, historical culture, and innovative integration of modern tourism in Beihai, marveling at each attraction and vividly showcasing the city's unique cultural tourism appeal to the world.







Silver Beach Excitement: Speed, Romance, and Vibrancy All in One

As the iconic landscape of Beihai, the international experience team first posed for photos at popular spots like the "first beach in China" stone, the news machine, and the postcard machine. @TILDESLEY BRENDANSCOTT cheered against the wind, saying, "The sense of speed is thrilling; it feels like running freely in the embrace of the ocean!" The moment the amphibious vehicle slowly entered the sea amazed @ZEIN ALABDIN ALI, who exclaimed, "It's so much fun! I've never had such a great time in China." Activities like sailing, dragon boating, and low-altitude flights allowed the team to fully experience Beihai's maritime charm.

In addition to dynamic experiences, the influencers visited the "Three Museums and One Beach," immersing themselves in Beihai's rich cultural heritage. During the "Beihai Hospitality" shooting segment, they interacted with robots, embraced AI, and rode in self-driving sightseeing cars, enjoying smart services. @ALINA ROKHMISTROVA laughed after interacting with a robot, saying, "I didn't expect Beihai to be so 'high-tech'; the smart experience makes traveling cooler!" The influencer group also toured the Marriott Resort Hotel in Beihai, experiencing excellent service facilities and warm hospitality. As night fell, the dazzling multimedia light show at Tide Sculpture Square and the unique snacks from Tide West Food Street added charm to the influencers' Silver Beach night.







Island Exploration: Weizhou Island Hides "Geological Wonders" and Romance

The charm of the islands is another surprise on the Beihai journey. The influencers took a high-speed passenger ferry from the international passenger port to Weizhou Island, embarking on a relaxing exploration.

At the Crocodile Hill Scenic Area in Nanwan, the clear volcanic rock patterns and unique coastal erosion landforms amazed Australian influencer @TILDESLEY BRENDANSCOTT, who exclaimed, "The wonders of nature are incredible; every landscape is a precious gift!" On a Bubu yacht, they enjoyed the stunning sea views and, at the Nanwan Ocean Sports Park, dove among corals and fish, experiencing the vibrant marine ecology.

Next, the team visited the Beihai Smart Cultural Tourism City Reception Hall, unlocking the AI cultural tourism model "Travel Xiaowa." This smart service quickly generates personalized itineraries, real-time translation devices break down communication barriers, and the smart scheduling center uses AI to integrate visitor flow and traffic data, providing convenient and safe travel guarantees.

As night fell, the influencer group entered the Starting Port of the Maritime Silk Road, an ever-vibrant "Maritime Silk Road Paradise," surrounded by the excitement of fireworks and a dramatic celebration spanning millennia. They interacted with historical figures amidst stunning performances and brilliant lights, deeply feeling Beihai's historical charm and vibrant energy as an important starting port of the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

Nature and Nostalgia: The Mangroves of Jinhai Bay and the "Slow Time" of the Old Street

As the journey drew to a close, the influencers took a special tourist tram to the Golden Bay Mangrove Forest Ecological Scenic Area. This route resembles a pearl necklace, connecting 15 popular attractions including Beihai Railway Station, the Underwater World, Beihai Old Street, Beihai Silver Beach, Qiaogang Street, and the Golden Bay Mangrove Forest, allowing for seamless travel without transfers and efficient exploration of Beihai.

In the Golden Bay Mangrove Forest Ecological Scenic Area, they immersed themselves in the unique culture of the fishing community at the Danjia Folk Culture Park.

The last stop was Beihai Old Street, rich with historical charm. A guide led them through the century-old arcades, highlighting details like the parapet walls, Manchu windows, and arcade columns, coupled with the historical changes from a trading port in the late Qing Dynasty to today's cultural tourism district. Russian influencer @ALINA ROKHMISTROVA remarked, "Each building tells a story; walking here feels like traveling through time!"

The imprint of "Quality Beihai, Charming Beihai" has already woven into every moment of the journey. Before departing, the "Beihai Hospitality" shop on Old Street became a must-visit for the international influencers. Cultural products like ceramic ocean fridge magnets and pearl jewelry captivated @Alina(Alina92354), who said, "Turning Old Street culture into creative products is so meaningful; it serves as a keepsake and introduces more people to Beihai's culture!" "Beihai Hospitality" transforms every product into a "mobile business card" conveying Beihai's charm, allowing visitors to return home with love and memories of Beihai.







This multi-day deep experience promotional journey in Beihai allowed several international influencers to appreciate the city's unique charm from various dimensions. From the coastal beauty of Silver Beach to the volcanic wonders of Weizhou Island, from the night scene at the Starting Port of the Maritime Silk Road to the historical charm of the Old Street, each place became an unforgettable memory for them. Their admiration and sharing will help more international friends learn about and fall in love with Beihai, encouraging them to travel and vacation there.