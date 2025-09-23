Resmed Airsense 11 Bundles Now Available Exclusively Through Air Voel In Canada

MENAFN - GetNews) Air Voel, a leading Canadian provider of sleep therapy solutions and an official distributor of ResMed products, is excited to announce the exclusive availability of ResMed AirSense 11 bundles across Canada. With this launch, Canadians now have direct access to the latest CPAP technology from ResMed, bundled with carefully selected accessories to simplify the treatment journey and deliver better value.

A Game-Changer for Sleep Apnea Patients

The ResMed AirSense 11 is the newest generation of CPAP therapy devices, designed to make treatment more effective and comfortable for individuals living with sleep apnea. Known for its sleek design, advanced algorithms, and patient-friendly features, the AirSense 11 has quickly become the gold standard in CPAP therapy worldwide.

Now, thanks to Air Voel, Canadians can purchase exclusive AirSense 11 bundles that include the device alongside essential accessories-such as masks, tubing, humidifiers, and filters-all at a competitive packaged price.

“Patients often face the hassle of piecing together the right device and accessories,” said Roman Korytski, Founder of Air Voel .“By offering exclusive ResMed AirSense 11 bundles, we are removing that complexity. Our customers can now start therapy with confidence, knowing they have everything they need in one package.”

Key Features of the ResMed AirSense 11 Bundles



Complete Setup in One Purchase: Device plus essential accessories for a seamless therapy start.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Auto-adjusting pressure, heated humidifier integration, and built-in digital support tools.

User-Friendly Design: Sleek, lightweight, and travel-ready.

Digital Companion App: Access to ResMed's myAir app for personalized coaching, usage tracking, and compliance reporting. Exclusive Value: Air Voel offers bundles at a packaged rate, saving patients time and money compared to buying items individually.

Making Therapy More Accessible Across Canada

With Air Voel's enhanced nationwide delivery network, customers can expect their AirSense 11 bundles to arrive quickly and securely. The company's commitment to fast, coast-to-coast delivery ensures Canadians-whether in major cities or remote communities-can access the latest sleep therapy technology without delays.

“Our exclusive bundles are designed with the patient in mind,” Korytski added.“From affordability to convenience, we've prioritized what matters most. Air Voel customers can start therapy faster, stay consistent, and experience better sleep outcomes.”

Trusted Support for Patients and Providers

In addition to offering bundled packages, Air Voel provides expert guidance to help patients select the right CPAP mask and accessories tailored to their needs. The company also partners with healthcare providers, ensuring clinics and respiratory therapists can confidently recommend Air Voel as a trusted source for ResMed products.

By combining high-quality equipment with personalized service, Air Voel strengthens its reputation as a one-stop destination for Canadians seeking reliable CPAP therapy solutions.

Looking Ahead

Air Voel's exclusive release of ResMed AirSense 11 bundles marks an important milestone in its mission to simplify and improve sleep therapy for Canadians. Moving forward, the company plans to expand its bundle offerings with flexible subscription options for replacement supplies, making it even easier for patients to stay on track with their treatment.

About Air Voel

Air Voel is Canada's trusted supplier of CPAP machines, masks, and accessories, specializing in ResMed products. Founded by Roman Korytski , the company is dedicated to making sleep therapy more accessible, reliable, and convenient for patients nationwide. With exclusive bundles, faster delivery, and personalized customer support, Air Voel is transforming the CPAP experience in Canada.

