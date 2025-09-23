Marketing Expert Tony Hayes Reveals 22 Underground Strategies That Generated Over $200,000 In Revenue

MENAFN - GetNews)



""While most businesses are struggling with rising ad costs and decreased organic reach, these 22 strategies prove there are still massive opportunities hiding in plain sight. The key is knowing where to look and how to execute," says Tony Hayes, digital marketing strategist."Digital marketing authority Tony Hayes has released his latest newsletter edition exposing 22 unconventional marketing strategies that bypass traditional methods. The compilation features real case studies including a $72,000 YouTube method, $32,000 LinkedIn automation, and $4 Facebook ad leads, providing business owners with actionable alternatives to expensive mainstream marketing tactics.

Pattaya - 23 September, 2025 - Digital marketing strategist Tony Hayes has released a comprehensive analysis of 22 unconventional marketing strategies that collectively generated over $200,000 in documented revenue for various businesses. The latest edition of his“Marketing Edge” newsletter exposes tactics that sidestep traditional marketing limitations while delivering exceptional results.

The compilation, titled "The Loophole Edition," features real-world case studies including a YouTube strategy that generated $72,000 in four days without viral content, a LinkedIn automation system that produced $32,000 in closed deals from a dormant account, and a Facebook advertising approach that acquires local clients for just $4 each.

"While most businesses are struggling with rising ad costs and decreased organic reach, these strategies prove there are still massive opportunities hiding in plain sight," Hayes explains. "The key is knowing where to look and how to execute."

Key Strategies Revealed Include:



YouTube Revenue Without Virality: A systematic approach that helped over 100 people generate hundreds of thousands of dollars without requiring viral content or massive subscriber counts.

LinkedIn Lead Generation Automation: An AI-powered system that transformed a completely inactive LinkedIn account into 170,000 impressions and $32,000 in closed deals with just 9 posts.

Ultra-Low-Cost Facebook Advertising: A broad-targeting strategy that acquires high-quality local clients for $4 each, using simple squeeze pages and pre-qualifying questions.

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO): The next evolution beyond SEO, focusing on getting AI platforms like ChatGPT to recommend specific products and services, with some companies seeing 6x higher conversion rates. Free Business Automation: Implementation of open-source AI tools that automate customer support, content creation, and workflow management without monthly subscription fees.

The newsletter also addresses common misconceptions plaguing the industry, including the "SEO is dead" narrative. Hayes provides evidence showing how a major content marketing company's traffic drop from 24 million to 4 million monthly visitors was due to ranking losses, not AI disruption as claimed.

Hayes, who has been tracking digital marketing trends through his Social Listening System, curates insights from industry experts actively implementing these strategies. His newsletter serves business owners, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals seeking alternatives to increasingly expensive traditional marketing channels.

"The marketing landscape is evolving rapidly, but instead of chasing every new trend, successful businesses are identifying fundamental shifts and executing proven systems," Hayes notes. "These 22 strategies represent exactly that approach."

The complete newsletter edition is available online, featuring detailed breakdowns, implementation guides, and direct links to expert demonstrations of each strategy.

About Tony Hayes:

Tony Hayes is a digital marketing strategist specializing in traffic generation, list building, and conversion optimization. Through his newsletter, YouTube channel, and training programs, he helps businesses identify and implement unconventional marketing strategies that bypass traditional limitations. His work focuses on practical, results-driven approaches backed by real case studies and expert insights.