Kirby Mcinerney LLP Reminds V.F. Corporation Investors Of Class Action Filing And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased V.F. Corporation (“VFC” or the“Company”) (NYSE:VFC) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your VFC investments, you have until November 12, 2025 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Follow the link below for more information:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Happened?

On May 21, 2025, VFC reported its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, highlighting a significant decline in growth trajectory for its Vans brand, which faltered from an 8% loss the quarter before to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter, and noting such decline would continue through the next quarter. The Company attributed its results and below-expectation guidance in part to deliberate actions by the Company to eliminate unprofitable or unproductive businesses and an additional set of deliberate actions already in-place but previously unannounced. VFC further noted that, disregarding these deliberate actions, Vans would still have shown a high single digit revenue decline, suggesting growth slowed in comparison to the prior year's sequential improvements irrespective of managements new deliberate actions. On this news, the price of VFC shares declined by $2.28 per share, or approximately 15.8%, from $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025 to close at $12.15 on May 21, 2025.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of October 30, 2023 through May 20, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that defendants disseminated materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of VFC's turnaround plans; notably, that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in significant setbacks to Vans revenue growth trajectory.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1171



...