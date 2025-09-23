Nordic Naturals Rallies Volunteers At Rio Del Mar Beach Cleanup

Nordic Naturals logo

Nordic Naturals Coastal Cleanup Volunteers

A day of yoga, local coffee and food trucks, prizes, and more fueled participants while making a big impact on California's coast

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nordic Naturals and over 120 volunteers joined forces to clean up Rio Del Mar Beach during this year's California Coastal Cleanup Day (Sept. 20) and collected 88 pounds of trash during the event. Nordic Naturals, the nation's #1 selling omega-3 brand‡ headquartered in Watsonville, hosted the cleanup and community celebration in partnership with the California Coastal Commission and Save Our Shores.“Nordic Naturals is a proud partner of the California Coastal Commission and Save Our Shores' 41st Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day. Our omega-3 products rely on healthy oceans, and we are thrilled by the opportunity to come together as a community to make an impact and help take care of the ocean that takes care of us. Ultimately, healthy oceans lead to healthy people and a healthy planet for everyone to enjoy," said Harmony Merloni, ACN, Experiential Marketing Manager at Nordic Naturals.Nordic Naturals, a Brown Pelican Sponsor of California Coastal Cleanup Day, hosted community members alongside dozens of team members on Saturday, September 20. As part of the beach cleanup effort, Nordic Naturals celebrated with fun and engaging activities throughout the day, including a free oceanfront yoga class, custom latte art by BaristArt, educational booths, product giveaways, food trucks, a photo booth, and the first statewide“Trashure Hunt” that offered prizes like entertainment tickets, gift cards, hotel stays, and more.“Nordic Naturals is grateful to the many community partners who were a part of our beach cleanup. Thank you to Got Bag and Out Patch for kindly donating items made from recycled ocean plastics as raffle prizes, and to Verve Coffee for providing locally roasted coffee for the beautiful latte art creations by BaristArt,” added Merloni.The event also welcomed 22 winners from Nordic Naturals' recent Ride the Wave competition, in which over 1,400 retailers and healthcare practitioners across the nation participated in a competitive sales initiative. Winners received an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the cleanup event, a tour of Nordic Naturals' headquarters, and a chance to explore local attractions. This year's honorees included retailers Fresh Thyme (Downers Grove, Ill.), Earth Fare (Asheville, N.C.), Sprouts Farmers Market (Phoenix, Ariz.), and California-based grocers Lazy Acres and New Leaf Community Markets, along with healthcare practitioners across several medical modalities, including Pharmacy, Eye Health, Chiropractic, and Integrative & Functional Medicine. Practitioner winners include Crossroads Pharmacy (Maryland), Los Gatos Eye Care (California), Advanced Family Chiro (Washington), and Roosevelt Vision (Utah). Proceeds from the Ride the Wave initiative support the California Coastal Commission.Information about the statewide California Coastal Cleanup is available at . Learn more about Nordic Naturals at .‡ Based on Stackline, Nielsen, and SPINS annual sales data in the U.S.About Nordic Naturals:Nordic Naturals is proud to be the #1 selling fish and algae oil brand in the U.S.‡, offering award-winning nutritional supplements to millions of happy customers and healthcare practitioners worldwide. In 1995, they revolutionized the omega-3 industry by pioneering manufacturing methods to produce exceptionally fresh, pure, and great-tasting omega-3 fish oil supplements. Today, they continue their commitment to supporting a healthy world with a growing portfolio of expertly formulated products made with effective, research-backed ingredients in their most effective and bioavailable forms to support health across the entire body. Visit nordic for more information.‡ Based on Stackline, Nielsen, and SPINS annual sales data in the U.S.

Katie Whitlock

Laughlin Constable

+1 414-270-7225

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.