Avidian Gold Corp. Files Early Warning Report In Respect Of High Tide Resources Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avidian Gold Corp. (“” or the“”) (TSX-V: AVG) today announces that it has closed the first tranche of a share purchase agreement dated September 16, 2025 (the“”) with an arm's length purchaser pursuant to which it sold 4,700,000 common shares (the“”) of High Tide Resources Corp. (“”) at a price of $0.04 per First Tranche Share (the“”). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Corporation has agreed to sell an additional 2,300,000 common shares of High Tide (the“”, and together with the First Tranche Shares, the“”, and the common shares in the capital of High Tide, the“”) at the Sale Price. The issuance of the Second Tranche Shares is expected to close on or around October 8, 2025. The total gross proceeds of the sale of the Subject Shares is $280,000.

The Corporation has filed an early earning report in respect of its holdings in High Tide as a result of sale of the First Tranche Shares.

On February 25, 2022 (the“ Trading Date ”), the High Tide Shares began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange at which time the Corporation owned and controlled 21,842,020 High Tide Shares representing approximately 32.7% of the issued and outstanding High Tide Shares on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis. Prior to the sale of the First Tranche Shares, the Corporation continued to own 21,842,020 High Tide Shares, representing approximately 25.3% of the issued and outstanding High Tide Shares on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis.

Following the sale of the First Tranche Shares, the Corporation owns and controls 17,142,020 High Tide Shares, representing approximately 19.88% of the issued and outstanding High Tide Shares on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis.

Based on the number of High Tide Shares the Corporation owns following the sale of the First Tranche Shares, as compared to the Corporation's ownership of High Tide Shares as at the Trading Date and immediately prior to the sale of the First Tranche Shares, the Corporation security holding percentage in High Tide on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis has decreased by 7.4% and 5.4% respectively. Avidian reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated September 26, 2025. The early warning report has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (" SEDAR+ ") under High Tide's issuer profile at To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Avidian, please contact Steve Roebuck at (905) 741-5458 or refer to SEDAR+ under High Tide's issuer profile at

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers with a focus on advanced-stage gold exploration. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Jungo gold-copper property in Nevada and is evaluating other transformational opportunities.

Avidian is a shareholder in High Tide Resources (CSE: HTRC), which is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Avidian Gold controls approximately 19.88% of High Tide's outstanding shares. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts an inferred iron resource of 654.9 Mt @ 28.84% Fe and is located adjacent to the Iron Ore Company of Canada's (“IOCC”) Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL operated by Rio Tinto PLC. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report for this resource, from which the foregoing information was drawn, is entitled“National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Labrador West Iron Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada”, was filed on SEDAR+ on April 6, 2023 and was authored by Ryan Kressall M.Sc., P. Geo, Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P. Geo, Catharine Pelletier, P. Eng. and Jeffrey Cassoff P. Eng. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Corporation and the Jungo Property can be found on the Corporation's website at .

