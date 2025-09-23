Amlan International Highlights Holistic Gut Health Solutions And Sponsors Media Room At World Dairy Expo 2025
“The era of single-toxin management is over,” said Dr. Aldo Rossi, Director, Veterinary Services, Amlan International.“The complexity of today's challenges requires a holistic, integrated approach to ruminant gut health-one that considers the full spectrum of risks from mycotoxins to bacterial toxins. Producers who adopt comprehensive feed safety strategies will be best positioned to protect herd health, milk quality, and consumer trust.”
As part of its World Dairy Expo activities, Amlan invites media representatives to join them for a complimentary boxed lunch on Tuesday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Media Room. Light refreshments will also be available throughout the week for those covering this premier industry event.
“Amlan is dedicated to bringing innovative, mineral-based feed solutions that help producers meet the rising demands for safe, sustainable, and high-quality dairy products,” said Dr. Wade Robey, President, Amlan International.“Our goal is to partner with the industry to deliver solutions that enhance animal health, improve production efficiency, and ultimately strengthen consumer confidence in dairy worldwide.”
To schedule an interview with Dr. Rossi, please contact Lily Nemeroff, Marketing and Communications Manager, at ... .
Company Information
Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as“Amlan International,” is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives worldwide. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.
