Mvvo ART Presents The Sale Of 'Madhubala' Elephant Sculpture On Artsy In Support Of FOUR PAWS

Mvvo Art Logo (Image Credit: Mvvo Art)

Madhubala (Photo credit: City of Chelsea, MA)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MvVO ART, a New York–based contemporary art platform connecting artists, collectors, brands, and causes, is proud to announce that the Madhubala elephant sculpture will be available for acquisition exclusively through its Artsy gallery. All proceeds will benefit FOUR PAWS, the global animal welfare organization, as part of MvVO ART's pro bono philanthropic initiative.The life-size sculpture that toured the U.S. this past year as part of the Great Elephant Migration art exhibition was crafted by Indigenous artisans of India's Real Elephant Collective. The artwork is named after Madhubala; an elephant once held in captivity in Pakistan and later rescued and reunited with her sisters by FOUR PAWS. The piece symbolizes resilience, hope, and coexistence with animals.FOUR PAWS works worldwide to protect animals under direct human influence, rescuing those in need and advocating for long-term solutions that allow humans and animals to live with respect and empathy.“MvVO ART is honored to support this worthy cause. Our entire team is passionate-about uniting contemporary art with meaningful philanthropy. Supporting FOUR PAWS in finding a permanent home for the Madhubala sculpture is truly the right thing to do, and a testament to the power of art as a force for good,” said Maria van Vlodrop, CEO & Founder of MvVO ART.“We are proud to collaborate with MvVO ART and share Madhubala's story through her inspiring sculpture,” said Saryn Chorney, Ambassador Relations Specialist with FOUR PAWS' Boston-based office.“Uniting art and advocacy sparks curiosity and compassion, and in this case serves as a reminder to protect animals, champion their welfare, and take action.”The sculpture will be unveiled at Chelsea City Hall on Friday, October 3rd to mark World Animal Day (Saturday, October 4th) and remain on view through the holiday season. Those interested in receiving more information about the unveiling event may contact MvVO ART.To explore the sculpture and access MvVO ART's Artsy gallery, please visit:About MvVO ART:MvVO ART, founded by Maria van Vlodrop (Adweek Creative 100), creates opportunities for emerging artists by showcasing their work in unexpected places and connecting them with new audiences. AD ART SHOW, MvVO ART's flagship exhibition, highlights artists from advertising and design. MvVO ART also partners with brands to leverage art for customer engagement, product launches, and corporate initiatives. IG: @mvvoartTo learn more about MvVO ART please visitAbout FOUR PAWS:FOUR PAWS is the global animal welfare organization for animals under direct human influence, which reveals suffering, rescues animals in need, and protects them.About Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years' experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person's situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group's combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs - from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.