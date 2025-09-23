Networking Event In San Diego Aims To Boost Collaboration And Growth In The Construction Industry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global Tax 360 hosts a San Diego networking event September 25th, inviting contractors, builders, and trade service professionals to attend for free.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the construction sector navigates new challenges in 2025, building and sustaining strong business relationships has never been more essential. To support this need, Global Tax 360-a trusted tax and financial consulting firm dedicated to small businesses and entrepreneurs in construction and home services-is hosting an exclusive networking event in San Diego.This complimentary gathering, created for remodelers, builders, and specialty trade contractors, will be held on Thursday, September 25,2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at ProSource of San Diego, 6730 Top Gun Street, San Diego, CA 92121. It's designed for both emerging companies and seasoned small businesses, many generating between $500K and $5M in annual revenue, offering a chance to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and expand networks.“The goal of this event is to create a space where professionals in the construction industry, from remodelers and contractors to tradespeople and service providers, can meet and collaborate in ways that directly benefit their businesses,” said Anthony Nicholas of Global Tax 360.“We've tailored this event to focus on the unique needs of the construction ecosystem, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with others who understand the nuances of their business and provide the referrals, service, and support they need to grow.”In construction, reputation and referrals often determine who wins the next project. With competition on the rise, establishing reliable relationships with other professionals is critical for long-term growth. This event provides the platform for contractors and service providers to strengthen those connections, gain new clients, and uncover collaboration opportunities.Imagine a plumber meeting an HVAC contractor for joint projects, or a remodeler connecting with a financial advisor to secure funding for expansion. These kinds of partnerships are exactly what the event is designed to spark.“In today's business environment, growth often hinges on the strength of one's network,” said Anthony.“This event is a unique opportunity for anyone who is a contractor or provides services to contractors”The format emphasizes open networking, giving attendees time for one-on-one conversations and meaningful exchanges.Global Tax 360 will have its own advisors present to share guidance on tax management, business funding, and scaling strategies. With years of experience helping construction-related companies tackle financial challenges, the firm's mission is to equip business owners with the knowledge and tools needed for long-term success.“We are committed to helping businesses in the construction and home services sectors gain the tools and knowledge they need to thrive, especially as we move forward into 2025,” said Anthony.Event DetailsWhen: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 6:00–8:00 PMWhere: ProSource of San Diego, 6730 Top Gun Street, San Diego, CA 92121Cost: Free (RSVP required; space is limited )Construction professionals are encouraged to reserve their spot early to ensure access to this one-of-a-kind networking opportunity.

