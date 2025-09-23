Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President El-Sisi Receives President Of Republic Of Rwanda


2025-09-23 03:17:54
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi receives at Al-Ittihadiya Palace the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who is paying an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The visit comes within the framework of the two countries' efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and open new prospects for cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

MENAFN23092025004934011406ID1110101672

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search