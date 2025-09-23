Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Soundhound AI Stock Gained 6% Today Find Out More On The Red Lobster Partnership

Soundhound AI Stock Gained 6% Today Find Out More On The Red Lobster Partnership


2025-09-23 03:17:10
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) on Tuesday announced a collaboration with seafood chain Red Lobster to introduce an AI-driven phone ordering system in every Red Lobster restaurant. 

The partnership aims to streamline the handling of takeout orders and improve customer service support throughout Red Lobster's locations.

Using SoundHound's speech AI technology, Red Lobster will ensure that every incoming call is answered, even during busy times, and enable the simultaneous handling of multiple calls. 

Following the announcement, SoundHound AI stock traded over 6% higher on Tuesday morning and was among the top five trending equity tickers on the Stocktwits platform.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN23092025007385015968ID1110101621

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search