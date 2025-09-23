Soundhound AI Stock Gained 6% Today Find Out More On The Red Lobster Partnership

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) on Tuesday announced a collaboration with seafood chain Red Lobster to introduce an AI-driven phone ordering system in every Red Lobster restaurant.

The partnership aims to streamline the handling of takeout orders and improve customer service support throughout Red Lobster's locations.

Using SoundHound's speech AI technology, Red Lobster will ensure that every incoming call is answered, even during busy times, and enable the simultaneous handling of multiple calls.

Following the announcement, SoundHound AI stock traded over 6% higher on Tuesday morning and was among the top five trending equity tickers on the Stocktwits platform.

