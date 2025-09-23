Soundhound AI Stock Gained 6% Today Find Out More On The Red Lobster Partnership
SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) on Tuesday announced a collaboration with seafood chain Red Lobster to introduce an AI-driven phone ordering system in every Red Lobster restaurant.
The partnership aims to streamline the handling of takeout orders and improve customer service support throughout Red Lobster's locations.
Using SoundHound's speech AI technology, Red Lobster will ensure that every incoming call is answered, even during busy times, and enable the simultaneous handling of multiple calls.
Following the announcement, SoundHound AI stock traded over 6% higher on Tuesday morning and was among the top five trending equity tickers on the Stocktwits platform.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment