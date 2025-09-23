Donald Trump Names China, India As Funders Of Ukraine-Russia War In UNGA Speech (WATCH)

New York: Continuing his attacks against India and China for buying Russian oil, US President Donald Trump accused New Delhi and Beijing of funding the war between Russia and Ukraine during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, September 23. He warned Russia that if it does not accept negotiations to end the war, US will impose "“a very strong round of powerful tariffs” on Moscow. “China and India have become key funders of the ongoing war in Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil. What's equally troubling is that some NATO countries have not fully cut off Russian energy supplies. Several European nations continue buying oil from Russia while simultaneously opposing it, which is embarrassing and hard to justify,” he said.

Trump Mocks United Nations, Climate Change Efforts and Palestine

Trump also mocked the United Nations and European countries for failing to bring peace and claiming that the world body encourages illegal migration.“What is the purpose of the United Nations? All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter. It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war. These are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” he said. Trump also used the forum to denounce efforts to reduce global warming, calling climate change concerns“the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.” He also said that Christianity was the most persecuted religious minority in the world and verbally attacked London's Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital. Touting what he said were his efforts to end seven wars, Trump called Palestine's recognition by several of US allies as a "reward" to Hamas for "horrible atrocities" and urged the group to release hostages to reach peace.

Trump also vowed to obliterate drug smugglers after US forces destroyed at least three alleged Venezuelan smuggling boats, killing more than a dozen people. "To every terrorist thug smuggling poisonous drugs into the United States of America, please be warned that we will blow you out of existence," Trump told the UN General Assembly. He said that he would meet with Brazil's president Lula De Silva next week, even after fiercely criticizing him for the prosecution of Jair Bolsonaro over a coup plot. "I was walking in, and the leader of Brazil was walking out.... We actually agreed that we would meet next week," said Trump, who has imposed steep tariffs on Brazil and sanctions on officials in retaliation for the jailing of former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro.

UN Gen Secretary Says US Wreaking Havoc

Opening the annual summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that aid cuts led by the United States were "wreaking havoc" in the world. "What kind of world will we choose? A world of raw power -- or a world of laws?" Guterres said. Ahead of Trump's visit to the UN district, swarming with heavily armed police and agents and crisscrossed with barricades and road closures, the US Secret Service said they had disrupted a "telecommunications-related" plot. The Secret Service said it discovered a weaponized farm of more than 100,000 cellphone SIM cards that was capable of blocking communications around the UN, and that it "nation-state threat actors" were involved.