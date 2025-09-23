Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eli Lilly Announces Plan To Construct New $6.5B Facility In Texas

2025-09-23 03:17:09
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced on Tuesday that it plans to construct a new $ 6.5 billion manufacturing facility in Texas as part of its efforts to expand domestic medicine production.

The new facility, located at Generation Park in Houston, marks the second of four new U.S. sites that Lilly intends to announce this year.

The company stated that the Houston facility will be operational within five years and will focus on manufacturing the company's pipeline of small molecule medicines across various therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic health, oncology, immunology, and neuroscience.

Last week, the company also announced plans for a $5 billion manufacturing facility in Virginia. 

