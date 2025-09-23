Helicopter Market To Reach USD 97.13 Billion By 2032 CAGR 3.4% Growth Analysis

Helicopter Market Share

Key Companies covered in helicopter market are Airbus S.A.S, Textron Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Rostec, Kaman Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. & others.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global helicopter market was valued at USD 67.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 74.52 billion in 2024 to USD 97.13 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. North America dominated the market in 2023, capturing 55.34% of the global share. Within the region, the U.S. helicopter market is expected to experience strong expansion, reaching around USD 45.26 billion by 2032, supported by increasing military and civil helicopter deliveries across the country.List of Key Players Profiled in the Helicopter Market Report.Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands).Textron Inc. (U.S.).Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy).Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.).The Boeing Company (U.S.).Rostec (Russia).The Robinson Helicopter Company (U.S.).Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan).Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (India).Kaman Corporation (U.S.)Get a Free Sample Research Report:Segmentation:Civil & Commercial Segment to be Prime Part due to Rising Demand for Emergency ServicesAccording to type, the market is bifurcated into civil & commercial and military. The civil & commercial segment holds the largest share in the segment due to rising demand for emergency services and air transportation. The military segment is estimated to have moderate growth with use in disaster relief and humanitarian missions.Light to Lead Due to Demand for Civil and Commercial HelicoptersAccording to weight, the market is divided into light, medium, and heavy. Light segment dominated in 2022 due to growing demand for civil and commercial helicopters in sightseeing, aerial photography, and transportation of small groups and cargo.EMS to Lead Due to Increasing Applications in HealthcareBased on application, the market is divided into Emergency Medical Service (EMS), corporate service search and rescue operation, oil & gas, defense, homeland security, and others. The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) segment is set to dominate due to increasing applications in healthcare. The search and rescue operation segment has the second largest share owing to its applications in disaster management, aerial firefighting activities, and others.Pre-Owned to Lead the Segment Due to Various BenefitsBased on point of sale, the market is divided into new and pre-owned. Pre-owned segment is set to dominate due to cost-effectiveness of pre-owned and increased backlog deliveries by OEMs.In terms of geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Scope & Segmentation: Helicopter MarketMarket Size Value in 2023: USD 67.46 BillionMarket Size Value in 2024: USD 74.52 BillionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 97.13 BillionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 3.4% (2024-2032)Study Period: 2019-2032Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Get a Quote Now:Report CoverageThe report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.Drivers and RestraintsDemand for Air Ambulance Services to Propel Market GrowthDemand for air ambulance services is projected to drive the helicopter market growth. The demand for air ambulance services has been increasing as they are one of the fastest means of transportation due to their quickness to offer transportation to critical patients. Their ability to reach remote and inaccessible areas makes them an ideal option for transporting patients to medical facilities with speed and efficiency. The demand for ambulance services is set by the growing elderly population, rise in chronic diseases, and the requirement for prompt medical attention during emergencies.However, delivery backlogs, high operational, and maintenance costs to impede the market expansion.Regional InsightsNorth America to Dictate Market Share Due to Modernization and Expansion of MilitaryNorth America held the dominating helicopter market share in 2022 due to modernization and expansion of the military fleet. In June 2022, Lockheed Martin Corp received a five-year contract for USD 2.3 billion to manufacture a minimum of 120 H-60M Black Hawks as the U.S. military seeks a successor to its existing fleet. The five-year contract includes an option for 135 additional aircraft worth USD 4.4 billion, available to the Army, U.S. agencies, and allies.Europe has held the second-largest share as helicopters are used for the transportation of offshore wind farms and maintenance of wind turbines.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market due to defense spending by emerging countries and increasing demand for lightweight helicopters.Ask for Customization:Competitive LandscapeNew Product Launches by the Key Market Players to Boost Market ProgressThe market has key players such as Airbus S.A.S, Textron Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, and others. The key players have been adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, and partnerships. In December 2022, Airbus SAS launched DisruptiveLab for the improvement of rotorcraft performance. DisruptiveLab is a flying laboratory that is designed to test technologies that can enhance the performance of aircraft and reduce CO2 emissions.Key Industry DevelopmentDecember 2023: U.K.-based startup Hill Helicopters unveiled the first prototypes of its HX50 single-engine light helicopter. The two completed aircraft feature distinct landing gear configurations-one with skid landing gear and the other with wheeled landing gear.August 2023 - Airbus Helicopters and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) entered an agreement to commence the serial production stage of Light Armed Helicopters (LAH). This collaborative agreement signifies a transition to the next phase of the program, involving an increased production of the LAH at KAI's facility in Sacheon, South Korea.Read Related Insights:Air Crane Helicopter Market Size, Growth, Analysis, 2032Hydrogen Aircraft Market Size, Share & Industry Trends, 2032

