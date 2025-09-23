Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Guide For Establishing A Governance Framework For Digital Government In The Countries Of Latin America And The Caribbean


2025-09-23 03:15:48
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SANTIAGO DE CHILE – The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC ) has pointed out on numerous occasions that information and communications technologies (ICTs) are not enough in themselves to make public systems more efficient and effective but must instead be paired with other key elements in order to achieve those objectives.

The Commission has therefore been underscoring the importance of the institutional, cultural, policy, organizational, leadership and technical elements that can help to consolidate governments' digital development process. This guide outlines a robust, applied model of the type of digital governance needed to bring about vital transformations in the areas of public service delivery, innovation and productive development.

