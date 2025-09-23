Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CM Chairs Cabinet Meeting In Srinagar

CM Chairs Cabinet Meeting In Srinagar


2025-09-23 03:14:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a Cabinet meeting here during which several important decisions pertaining to governance and development were taken, an official said.

“The meeting was attended by the Council of Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmed Dar, and Satish Sharma. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo was also present,” the official said.

He said during the session, the Cabinet took up a series of agenda items concerning public welfare, administrative efficiency, and developmental priorities across Jammu and Kashmir.

