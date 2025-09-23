Alona Shevtsova Announces Sends' Support For Crime Prevention Excellence At Pay360 Awards
This year, a broad spectrum of independent experts reviewed and scored the nominees in each category and selected one winner per category. Among the experts were C-level executives from world's largest banks, financial and IT companies.
"We are happy to be a part of this celebration, as it is a great opportunity to recognise the achievements of the most influential representatives of the fintech market. During the event, we honour many new ideas and projects that push our industry forward. This is the first year for Sends to be represented at the Pay360 Awards, and we are very excited," commented Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends.
The organisers expect approximately 1,000 attendees from various industries. The Pay360 Awards are also supported by prominent companies such as Mastercard, Clover, and many others.
It is worth mentioning that this autumn, Sends launched its virtual debit card project for personal account users. For more information, visit sends .
About SmartFlow Payments Limited (Sends)
SmartFlow Payments Limited, trading as Sends, is a UK-based e-money institution authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer electronic money issuance, payment services, virtual IBAN accounts, and multi-currency business accounts. Operating with technological agility, SmartFlow enables businesses to manage international payments, FX conversions, and dashboard analytics in a unified platform.
