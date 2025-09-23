Saskia Goeckeritz undertook her undergraduate degree in Wildlife Conservation at Nottingham Trent University as well as her MRes in Biodiversity Conservation. She is currently undertaking her PhD research at Nottingham Trent University in partnership with National Parks and Wildlife Service, Ireland looking at peatland environments. Saskia is involved in supervising undergraduate students as well as assisting with teaching statistics at Nottingham Trent University.

