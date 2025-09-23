Simon Thorne

Senior Lecturer in Computing and ​Information Systems, Cardiff Metropolitan University

My research is mostly grounded in computer science with applications in information systems. I think of myself as more of a natural scientist preferring scientific inquiry when conducting research.

​My PhD research was concerned with the risks to organisations associated with End User Computing activities, I focused on the use of machine learning to reduce the impact of those risks by building Programming By Demonstration (PBD) models.

Most of my current research projects focus on the application of artificial intelligence to various different processes, for instance using machine learning to improve market attribution processes in digital marketing, using neural networks to boost organic search visibility in search engine optimisation, intelligent chatbots for assisting entrepreneurs find appropriate support when setting up businesses and using data science to model and profile insurance risk in cryptocurrency transaction ledgers.

2003–present Senior lecturer, Cardiff Metropolitan University

2008 Cardiff Metropolitan University, PhD

ExperienceEducation