“Timeless And Placeless” Exhibition Opens As Part Of Nasimi Festival In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
The exhibition, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan with support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, is presented at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum in Baku.
The exhibition showcases Nasimi's poetry, his religious-philosophical ideas, and Sufi traditions through a harmonious blend of artistic forms. For this purpose, rare art pieces from leading museums in Azerbaijan and Türkiye have been selected. Visitors can explore unique artifacts from the collections of the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, as well as exhibits from the Ethnography Museum in Ankara, the Turbes Museum in Istanbul, and the Mevlana Museum in Konya.
The displays showcase paintings, show off clothing, lay out carpets, highlight musical instruments, flip through manuscript books, and feature other valuable items from the seventeenth to twentieth centuries. Each piece brings out Sufi worldviews, shining a light on the infinite love that lies at the heart of Sufism and Hurufism, lifting spirits through worship, and the path of drawing closer to God.
The exhibition highlights historical and spiritual connections between Azerbaijan and Türkiye while demonstrating the enduring relevance of Imadeddin Nasimi's poetry and philosophy in modern times.
Visitors can explore the exhibition for a month, until October 23.
The Nasimi Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture with the partnership of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), will continue until September 25. Covering Baku and Shamakhi, the festival serves as a major international platform for promoting Azerbaijani art and connecting contemporary artists with Nasimi's profound legacy, bridging traditional and modern artistic practices.
