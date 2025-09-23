Lithuania Secures Its Seat On IAEA Board Of Governors
Acting Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas called the election a“long-awaited moment,” noting that Lithuania had been seeking the position for nearly 20 years.
“As members of the Board of Governors, we will continue to strongly support the IAEA's mission to promote the use of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes and to prevent the misuse of nuclear materials. In today's geopolitical context, it is particularly important to preserve the organization's independence and professionalism, to which we will contribute constructively,” Vaičiūnas said.
Lithuania's membership will allow the country to push for the strict application of nuclear and radiation safety standards worldwide. Lithuania also plans to advocate for broader adherence to international conventions and codes of conduct, while strongly supporting the IAEA's technical cooperation programs. These initiatives focus on areas such as nuclear facility decommissioning, radioactive waste management, and nuclear safety.
In addition, Lithuania will support the robust implementation of safeguards agreements with the IAEA to help prevent nuclear materials from being diverted from peaceful use.
This appointment marks Lithuania's second tenure on the IAEA Board of Governors, having previously served from 2007 to 2009. The Board, one of the agency's two principal policy-making bodies alongside the General Conference, comprises 35 member states. It holds critical responsibilities, including oversight of the IAEA's budget, financial statements, annual reports, and the formulation of key policy decisions. Currently, the IAEA represents a global membership of 181 states, reflecting its broad international mandate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment