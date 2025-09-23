Ruya Community Islamic Bank L.L.C Launches New Personal Finance Offering To Empower Customers With Shari'ah-Compliant Financial Solutions
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ruya Community Islamic Bank L.L.C (ruya) has introduced its new Personal Finance solution, empowering customers with fast, Shari'ah-compliant access to funds that support their personal and family goals.
With the launch, customers can instantly view an indicative instalment estimate and conveniently apply through the ruya app, ensuring a simple, transparent, and fully digital experience. Final eligibility and instalment details will be confirmed upon application. Key features include:
-
Quick and paperless application process
Competitive profit rates
Flexible payment tenors
Shari'ah-compliant financing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
