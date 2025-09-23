Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Belgium Announce Recognition Of Palestine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Luxembourg's Prime Minister, Luc Frieden, officially announced his country's recognition of Palestine during a speech at the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Two-state solution remains the only path forward to lasting peace, Frieden said, emphasizing that recognition is not the end of the process but the beginning of a renewed commitment to diplomacy, dialogue, and coexistence.



In a similar move, Malta's Prime Minister, Robert Abela, also declared his country's formal recognition of Palestine.

Malta announces today its official recognition of the State of Palestine, Abela said during his address.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert II of Monaco also confirmed his country's recognition of Palestine, noting that this decision is made in accordance with international law.

Also, Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever, announced his country's recognition of Palestine.