Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Belgium Announce Recognition Of Palestine
New York: Luxembourg's Prime Minister, Luc Frieden, officially announced his country's recognition of Palestine during a speech at the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Two-state solution remains the only path forward to lasting peace, Frieden said, emphasizing that recognition is not the end of the process but the beginning of a renewed commitment to diplomacy, dialogue, and coexistence.Read Also
-
Amir participates in 'High-level International Conference for Peaceful Settlement of Question of Palestine and Implementation of Two-State Solution' in New York
Palestinian President calls for permanent ceasefire, delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
QBWA signs MoU with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Businesswomen Committee
In a similar move, Malta's Prime Minister, Robert Abela, also declared his country's formal recognition of Palestine.
Malta announces today its official recognition of the State of Palestine, Abela said during his address.
Meanwhile, Prince Albert II of Monaco also confirmed his country's recognition of Palestine, noting that this decision is made in accordance with international law.
Also, Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever, announced his country's recognition of Palestine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment