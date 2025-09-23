Indonesia's President Urges Justice For Palestinians In UN Speech
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday said the world cannot remain silent in the face of Palestinians being denied their rights, warning of growing global threats and disregard for international law and basic human values.
Speaking at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly's 80th session in New York, Subianto said, "The tragic situation continues in Gaza to this day. Palestinians are facing death and pleading with us to save them."
He praised countries that have recognized the State of Palestine, calling such decisions "an alignment with history, morality and justice."
"We know what it means to be deprived of justice," Subianto added. "That is why we cannot remain silent when Palestinians are denied justice."
He underscored the importance of collective action and called for a stronger United Nations, noting that Indonesia is the largest contributor to UN peacekeeping forces and remains committed to advancing global peace.
