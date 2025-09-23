Cybercrime Unit Warns Public Over Fake Traffic Fine Scam Messages
Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) – The Cybercrime Unit at the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Tuesday warned citizens against fraudulent text messages falsely claiming to be from official authorities and urging recipients to pay traffic fines within 12 hours via a link provided in the message to avoid penalties.
The unit urged the public not to interact with such messages under any circumstances, describing them as scams, and stressed that deleting them is the safest measure to avoid falling victim to online fraud.
It said one Asian national involved in sending the messages had been arrested and legal action taken against him, while investigations are continuing to track the sources of the messages and halt their circulation.
