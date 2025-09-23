Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Energy Conservation Standards For Consumer Conventional Cooking Products


(MENAFN- GetNews) In recent years, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has established new energy efficiency standards for conventional household cooking products (including ovens and ranges). For example, the“Energy Conservation Standards for Consumer Conventional Cooking Products” rule, released in 2024, mandates that products meet certain energy efficiency and control system design restrictions (for example, prohibiting control systems that use linear power supplies) starting in 2028. These standards impact the design of control components (including rotary switches and other switch/control methods), as they must meet criteria such as efficiency, responsiveness, and cost-effectiveness.

For ovens and gas ovens, the new rules specifically require that their control systems not use constant-burning pilot lights or linear power supplies.

These standards will help drive the industry toward more energy-efficient and intelligent/electronic controls. They may also impact switch/control interface design (for example, reducing energy consumption, responsiveness, and minimizing power loss).



