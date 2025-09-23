Global Pro AV Market To Reach USD 127.31 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 5.95% Arizton
"Global Pro AV Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Arizton research, the global pro AV market was valued at USD 90.00 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 127.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period.
Report Summary:
Market Size (2030): USD 127.31 Billion
Market Size (2024): USD 90.00 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 5.95%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Product, Professional Video, Capture and Production, Professional Audio, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Largest Region (2024): APAC
Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Next-Gen Pro AV Market: AI Meets Smart Collaboration, Redefining Growth
AI-powered Pro AV systems are transforming the global market, driving demand for smarter, fully integrated audio, video, and control solutions. Beamforming microphones and DSP-enabled audio focus on active speakers, while AI PTZ cameras automatically frame participants, improving remote collaboration. Hands-free voice and gesture controls simplify meetings, and IoT-connected systems automate lighting, climate, and equipment, creating energy-efficient, easily managed smart room
Vision-based analytics and dashboards transform AV devices into data-driven platforms, providing actionable insights for enterprises and educational institutions. Meanwhile, rapid growth in AI infrastructure, highlighted by NVIDIA's $39.1 billion Q1 FY2026 data center revenue, is fueling innovation in conferencing, predictive systems, and smart environments, expanding opportunities and driving significant growth across the global Pro AV market.
Hybrid Work Boosts Cloud-Connected AV Market Opportunities
The enterprise AV market is rapidly moving to the cloud, enabling faster deployments, easier management, and new revenue opportunities for integrators. Platforms like Crestron XiO Cloud allow thousands of devices to be deployed and monitored remotely, reducing the need for on-site troubleshooting and supporting large-scale managed AV systems. By tracking usage data such as room occupancy and display runtime, these cloud solutions provide actionable insights, driving demand for analytics-enabled AV platforms and ready-to-deploy room solutions that simplify conferencing and streaming. With hybrid work adoption increasing and Microsoft Azure revenue up 31% in Q2 FY2025, cloud-connected Teams Rooms and signage are expanding quickly across enterprise and public-sector environments, positioning the market for continued growth.
Pro AV Innovations: Latest Launches Driving Enterprise and Venue Solution
-
QSC – June 2025: Launched Core 24f, Server Core X10/X20r, and VSA-100 VisionSuite AI Accelerator, enhancing AI automation, processing power, and efficiency for enterprise and large venue AV systems.
Blackmagic Design – April 2025 / NAB 2025: Introduced DeckLink IP 100G capture card supporting eight Ultra HD channels and unveiled PYXIS 12K, Videohub Mini routers, encoders/decoders, and 2110 IP converters for efficient IP-based workflows.
Sony – January & June 2025: Enhanced Spatial Reality Display with Twinmotion support for immersive 3D visualization and partnered with Exertis AV to expand professional display and signage distribution in the UK and Ireland.
Why Enterprises are Shifting to Subscription-Based AV Solutions
The rise of AV-as-a-Service (AVaaS) is transforming the enterprise AV market by shifting business models from one-time hardware sales to subscription-based, service-first strategies. Cisco's Webex Device Subscription and integrators like AVI-SPL offer rolling contracts and managed services that convert capital costs into predictable operating expenses while ensuring hardware stays up to date. Remote monitoring, lifecycle tracking, and ongoing maintenance are becoming essential, enabling vendors to guarantee system uptime, push updates, and deliver continuous support. Flexible financing solutions like Cisco Capital further encourage adoption by making AV hardware more accessible and simplifying budgeting, driving widespread growth in subscription-based AV deployments.
Asia-Pacific Leads Pro AV Market Growth with Over 37% Share in 2024
The region captured more than 37% of the global pro AV market in 2024. Rising demand for immersive digital experiences in education, retail, and corporate sectors across India, China, and Southeast Asia is driving the adoption of interactive displays, video walls, and hybrid conferencing systems. Expanding infrastructure in transportation, hospitality, and government facilities is boosting the use of large-scale public address systems, control room AV, and digital signage. Rapid smart city development and 5G rollout are further accelerating the deployment of networked AV systems, remote monitoring tools, and cloud-connected AV platforms in both urban and industrial areas.
Key Company Profiles
-
Sony Group Corporation
Samsung
LG Electronics
Panasonic Corporation
Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Legrand AV Inc.
Shure Incorporated
Yamaha Corporation
QSC, LLC
Extron
Christie Digital Systems, Inc.
Biamp
Sennheiser Electronic SE & Co. KG
Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.
NEC Corporation
Other Prominent Company Profiles
-
Bose Corporation
Poly Inc. (Part of HP Development Company)
Logitech
Hitachi, Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
BenQ Corporation
Sharp Corporation
TCL Technology Group
Toshiba Corporation
Audio-Technica
d&b audiotechnik GmbH & Co. KG.
L-Acoustics
Hisense Group
InFocus Corporation
Optoma Corporation
TOA Corporation
Boxlight Corporation
Peerless‐AV
AtlasIED
ClearOne
Kramer Electronics
RTI (Remote Technologies Inc.)
Altinex
Hall Technologies
RGB Spectrum
Aurora Multimedia
Lightware Visual Engineering
Audinate
Matrox
Bang & Olufsen
Leyard
Semtech Corporation
ViewSonic Corporation
AVI‐SPL
TD SYNNEX
Barco Electronic Systems Pvt Ltd
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Product
-
Professional Video
Professional Audio
Professional Video
-
Video Displays
Capture and Production
Video Projection
Others
Capture and Production
-
Broadcast & Video Production
Enterprise – Fortune 500
Government Bodies
Higher Education
Healthcare
Sports
Worship & Non-Profit
K–12 Education
Museums
Themed Entertainment
Others
Professional Audio
-
Microphones
Pro Speakers
Sound Mixers
Signal Processors
Power Amplifiers
Others
Application
-
Corporates
Media & Entertainment
Venues & Events
Educational Institutions
Government & Military
Retail
Transportation
Hospitality
Others
Distribution Channel
-
Offline
Online
Geography
APAC
-
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Vietnam
Malaysia
North America
-
U.S.
Canada
Europe
-
Germany
Russia
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
-
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
-
What is the growth rate of the global pro AV market?
What are the significant trends in the pro AV industry?
Which region dominates the global pro AV market share?
How big is the global pro AV market?
Who are the key players in the global pro AV market?
