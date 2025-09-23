Global Pro AV Market To Reach USD 127.31 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 5.95% Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Global Pro AV Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton research, the global pro AV market was valued at USD 90.00 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 127.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period.

Explore the Full Market Insights:

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 127.31 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 90.00 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.95%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product, Professional Video, Capture and Production, Professional Audio, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Largest Region (2024): APAC

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Next-Gen Pro AV Market: AI Meets Smart Collaboration, Redefining Growth

AI-powered Pro AV systems are transforming the global market, driving demand for smarter, fully integrated audio, video, and control solutions. Beamforming microphones and DSP-enabled audio focus on active speakers, while AI PTZ cameras automatically frame participants, improving remote collaboration. Hands-free voice and gesture controls simplify meetings, and IoT-connected systems automate lighting, climate, and equipment, creating energy-efficient, easily managed smart room

Vision-based analytics and dashboards transform AV devices into data-driven platforms, providing actionable insights for enterprises and educational institutions. Meanwhile, rapid growth in AI infrastructure, highlighted by NVIDIA's $39.1 billion Q1 FY2026 data center revenue, is fueling innovation in conferencing, predictive systems, and smart environments, expanding opportunities and driving significant growth across the global Pro AV market.

Hybrid Work Boosts Cloud-Connected AV Market Opportunities

The enterprise AV market is rapidly moving to the cloud, enabling faster deployments, easier management, and new revenue opportunities for integrators. Platforms like Crestron XiO Cloud allow thousands of devices to be deployed and monitored remotely, reducing the need for on-site troubleshooting and supporting large-scale managed AV systems. By tracking usage data such as room occupancy and display runtime, these cloud solutions provide actionable insights, driving demand for analytics-enabled AV platforms and ready-to-deploy room solutions that simplify conferencing and streaming. With hybrid work adoption increasing and Microsoft Azure revenue up 31% in Q2 FY2025, cloud-connected Teams Rooms and signage are expanding quickly across enterprise and public-sector environments, positioning the market for continued growth.

Pro AV Innovations: Latest Launches Driving Enterprise and Venue Solution



QSC – June 2025: Launched Core 24f, Server Core X10/X20r, and VSA-100 VisionSuite AI Accelerator, enhancing AI automation, processing power, and efficiency for enterprise and large venue AV systems.

Blackmagic Design – April 2025 / NAB 2025: Introduced DeckLink IP 100G capture card supporting eight Ultra HD channels and unveiled PYXIS 12K, Videohub Mini routers, encoders/decoders, and 2110 IP converters for efficient IP-based workflows. Sony – January & June 2025: Enhanced Spatial Reality Display with Twinmotion support for immersive 3D visualization and partnered with Exertis AV to expand professional display and signage distribution in the UK and Ireland.

Why Enterprises are Shifting to Subscription-Based AV Solutions

The rise of AV-as-a-Service (AVaaS) is transforming the enterprise AV market by shifting business models from one-time hardware sales to subscription-based, service-first strategies. Cisco's Webex Device Subscription and integrators like AVI-SPL offer rolling contracts and managed services that convert capital costs into predictable operating expenses while ensuring hardware stays up to date. Remote monitoring, lifecycle tracking, and ongoing maintenance are becoming essential, enabling vendors to guarantee system uptime, push updates, and deliver continuous support. Flexible financing solutions like Cisco Capital further encourage adoption by making AV hardware more accessible and simplifying budgeting, driving widespread growth in subscription-based AV deployments.

Asia-Pacific Leads Pro AV Market Growth with Over 37% Share in 2024

The region captured more than 37% of the global pro AV market in 2024. Rising demand for immersive digital experiences in education, retail, and corporate sectors across India, China, and Southeast Asia is driving the adoption of interactive displays, video walls, and hybrid conferencing systems. Expanding infrastructure in transportation, hospitality, and government facilities is boosting the use of large-scale public address systems, control room AV, and digital signage. Rapid smart city development and 5G rollout are further accelerating the deployment of networked AV systems, remote monitoring tools, and cloud-connected AV platforms in both urban and industrial areas.

Explore the Full Market Insights:

Key Company Profiles



Sony Group Corporation

Samsung

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Legrand AV Inc.

Shure Incorporated

Yamaha Corporation

QSC, LLC

Extron

Christie Digital Systems, Inc.

Biamp

Sennheiser Electronic SE & Co. KG

Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd. NEC Corporation

Other Prominent Company Profiles



Bose Corporation

Poly Inc. (Part of HP Development Company)

Logitech

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BenQ Corporation

Sharp Corporation

TCL Technology Group

Toshiba Corporation

Audio-Technica

d&b audiotechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

L-Acoustics

Hisense Group

InFocus Corporation

Optoma Corporation

TOA Corporation

Boxlight Corporation

Peerless‐AV

AtlasIED

ClearOne

Kramer Electronics

RTI (Remote Technologies Inc.)

Altinex

Hall Technologies

RGB Spectrum

Aurora Multimedia

Lightware Visual Engineering

Audinate

Matrox

Bang & Olufsen

Leyard

Semtech Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

AVI‐SPL

TD SYNNEX Barco Electronic Systems Pvt Ltd

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product



Professional Video Professional Audio

Professional Video



Video Displays

Capture and Production

Video Projection Others

Capture and Production



Broadcast & Video Production

Enterprise – Fortune 500

Government Bodies

Higher Education

Healthcare

Sports

Worship & Non-Profit

K–12 Education

Museums

Themed Entertainment Others

Professional Audio



Microphones

Pro Speakers

Sound Mixers

Signal Processors

Power Amplifiers Others

Application



Corporates

Media & Entertainment

Venues & Events

Educational Institutions

Government & Military

Retail

Transportation

Hospitality Others

Distribution Channel



Offline Online

Geography

APAC



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Vietnam Malaysia

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

Russia

UK

France

Italy

Spain Poland

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa Turkey

Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs

Global Stock Images & Videos Market Research Report 2020-2029

Global Sound Reinforcement Market Research Report 2025-2030

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



What is the growth rate of the global pro AV market?

What are the significant trends in the pro AV industry?

Which region dominates the global pro AV market share?

How big is the global pro AV market? Who are the key players in the global pro AV market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.