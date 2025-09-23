Finland Data Center Colocation Market Revenue To Reach USD 1.61 Billion By 2030: Highlighting Strategic Moves By Global And Local Operators Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Finland Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton"Insights on 49 Colocation Data Center Facilities across Finland

According to Arizton research, the Finland data center colocation market size was valued at USD 152 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 48.19% during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 1.61 Billion (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 48.19% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 3.88 million sq. feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 62.420 thousand units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 960 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Finland Colocation Market Set to Soar: Strategic Overview and Key Developments

Helsinki continues to serve as Finland's primary hub for data centers, hosting 13 operational and 4 upcoming facilities with advanced infrastructure and dedicated cloud regions. The Finnish Data Center Association (FDCA), established in 2014, collaborates with national and regional stakeholders to develop investment-ready sites and foster a strong data center ecosystem.

As of December 2024, Finland has around 22 operational colocation data centers, with expansion planned across cities including Espoo, Tampere, Oulu, Vantaa, and Lahti. Notable developments include QTS Realty Trust's planned 450MW AI-ready data center in Forssa. Leading operators such as Elisa, Equinix, Verne, atNorth, Borealis Data Center, and Telia Group are driving market growth, alongside new entrants like FCDC, Polarnode, DayOne, and DAMAC Digital. Verne led the market in 2024 with a 27.11% revenue share, leveraging cost- and energy-efficient infrastructure, reinforcing Finland's appeal as a strategic colocation destination.

Finland 5G Revolution Sparks Surge in Edge Data Center Investments

Finland is emerging as a leader in 5G network deployment in Europe, propelled by national digitalization strategies and rapid technology adoption. The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (TRAFICOM) are actively supporting the expansion of 5G networks, while major telecom operators like Elisa, Telia, and DNA have launched commercial 5G services. In May 2024, Elisa became the first operator in Finland to offer 5G standalone network broadband subscriptions, enhancing mobile work and ensuring more reliable data connectivity. As 5G adoption rises, the demand for edge data centers, facilities that process data closer to users to reduce latency, is growing rapidly. Companies such as Elisa and Verne Global are investing in edge facilities across Finland, and further growth is expected as businesses increasingly require faster computing and local data processing.

Finland: A Strategic Hub for Colocation Investments



Robust Digital Connectivity: Finland's 12 operational submarine cables, along with new international links under development, provide seamless global network access, ensuring fast and reliable data transfer for businesses.

Strategic Location & Business-Friendly Environment: Situated between Western Europe and Asia, Finland offers strong trade networks, stable governance, and transparent regulations, making it an attractive destination for multinational companies.

Secure & Compliant Data Infrastructure: Strict data protection under GDPR and the Finnish Data Protection Act drives the development of highly secure and compliant data center facilities. Sustainability & Low Environmental Risk: Minimal natural disaster exposure combined with growing renewable energy adoption, including wind power contributing 24% of electricity in 2024, supports resilient and eco-efficient data center operations.

Finland AI Leap: Transforming Innovation Across the Nordics

Finland is establishing itself as a leading Nordic hub for AI-driven innovation, fueled by strong digital literacy, advanced cloud technology, and robust data governance. The country's national AI policy emphasizes responsible AI adoption to boost productivity, drive innovation, and enhance public services, supported by an open data framework to foster a thriving AI ecosystem. In October 2024, Gcore deployed a 1MW AI GPU cloud infrastructure at Telia's Helsinki data center, leveraging renewable energy, secure facilities, and heat reuse for local residential heating. Earlier in February 2024, Borealis Data Center expanded its Kajaani facility with an AI/HPC-focused development, capitalizing on eco-efficient infrastructure and proximity to the LUMI supercomputer, to support high-performance computing and collaboration with local research institutions. These initiatives highlight Finland's strategic focus on AI innovation and investment in advanced computing capabilities.

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



atNorth

Verne

Equinix

Telia

Elisa

Borealis Data Center Others

New Operators



Polarnode

FCDC Corp

XTX Markets

ARCEM

DayOne

Asia Pacific Land

DAMAC Digital

Amptank & Greensky Energy Others

