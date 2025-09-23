Karatenomichi World Federation India Team Set To Shine On The World Stage At Tokyo 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, September 23, 2025: India is gearing up for a proud moment on the global martial arts stage as seven outstanding karate athletes and officials from Karatenomichi World Federation India (KWF India) set off to represent the nation at the 11th KWF World Conference and Karate World Cup, scheduled from September 30th to October 5th, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.
The KWF World Conference and Karate World Cup, a prestigious biennial event, brings together elite athletes and senior instructors from nearly 50 countries, uniting the spirit of traditional Budo Karate under the supreme leadership of Grandmaster Mikio Yahara (10th Dan Black Belt). This year holds special significance as KWF celebrates its 25th anniversary of excellence in global karate.
At the heart of KWF's philosophy is Ichigeki Hissatsu - the mastery of one decisive strike. Beyond combat, this principle teaches discipline, perseverance, and the courage to overcome life's challenges. It is this indomitable spirit that the Indian team carries with them as they step onto the world stage.
Guided by some of the nation's most respected karate leaders, the KWF India delegation embodies discipline, honor, and excellence:
* Shihan Sachin Chavan - Chief Instructor, 6th Dan KWF, 7th Dan WKF, Member of KWF Japan's Shihankai panel
* Sensei Nehal Chavan - Official & Deputy Instructor
* Kairav Chavan - Karate Athlete
* Aneesh Bhagwat - Karate Athlete
* Aditya Gadre - Karate Athlete
* Divyankshi Dutta - Karate Athlete (11 year under 15)
* Abhinav Kotian - Karate Athlete
Since 2013, KWF India has proudly participated in the World Cup, securing five silver medals for the nation. This year, the focus is clear: bring home the Gold.
Each athlete has been trained under the Champions for Life initiative by Bujutsu Martial Science, which goes beyond competitive training to focus on holistic development - physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual strength - with a Nation First approach.
"This journey is not just about medals. It is about representing India's martial spirit on a global platform, fostering friendships across nations, and proving that Indian karate is world-class," said Shihan Sachin Chavan, mentor of the team.
As the countdown begins, KWF India invites the nation to extend its support and best wishes to these young ambassadors of Budo Karate. Their journey is not only about competition - it is about carrying the tricolor with pride and showcasing India's resilience, discipline, and excellence.
The KWF World Conference and Karate World Cup, a prestigious biennial event, brings together elite athletes and senior instructors from nearly 50 countries, uniting the spirit of traditional Budo Karate under the supreme leadership of Grandmaster Mikio Yahara (10th Dan Black Belt). This year holds special significance as KWF celebrates its 25th anniversary of excellence in global karate.
At the heart of KWF's philosophy is Ichigeki Hissatsu - the mastery of one decisive strike. Beyond combat, this principle teaches discipline, perseverance, and the courage to overcome life's challenges. It is this indomitable spirit that the Indian team carries with them as they step onto the world stage.
Guided by some of the nation's most respected karate leaders, the KWF India delegation embodies discipline, honor, and excellence:
* Shihan Sachin Chavan - Chief Instructor, 6th Dan KWF, 7th Dan WKF, Member of KWF Japan's Shihankai panel
* Sensei Nehal Chavan - Official & Deputy Instructor
* Kairav Chavan - Karate Athlete
* Aneesh Bhagwat - Karate Athlete
* Aditya Gadre - Karate Athlete
* Divyankshi Dutta - Karate Athlete (11 year under 15)
* Abhinav Kotian - Karate Athlete
Since 2013, KWF India has proudly participated in the World Cup, securing five silver medals for the nation. This year, the focus is clear: bring home the Gold.
Each athlete has been trained under the Champions for Life initiative by Bujutsu Martial Science, which goes beyond competitive training to focus on holistic development - physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual strength - with a Nation First approach.
"This journey is not just about medals. It is about representing India's martial spirit on a global platform, fostering friendships across nations, and proving that Indian karate is world-class," said Shihan Sachin Chavan, mentor of the team.
As the countdown begins, KWF India invites the nation to extend its support and best wishes to these young ambassadors of Budo Karate. Their journey is not only about competition - it is about carrying the tricolor with pride and showcasing India's resilience, discipline, and excellence.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment