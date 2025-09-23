BKFC Returns To Dubai With Bigger, Bolder And History In The Making With World League Of Fighters Season 2



Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship r eturns to Dubai with r evolutionary Knuckle Kings f ormat and f our powerhouse franchise teams Punishers, Infernos, Ironclad and Crushers For the f irst t ime in Combat Sports h istory, f ranchise b ased t eams would e nter Bare Knuckle Fighting Arena

Dubai, UAE, September 23, 2025 - Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is set to return to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for a two-night event on November 21 - 22, 2025, following a successful inaugural season. Produced in collaboration with the World League of Fighters (WLF), and Dubai Sports Council, the event will debut a team-based format called Knuckle Kings

Also, in an exciting new develpment for the first time in combat sports, franchise-based teams will battle it out in a competition leading up to the grand BKFC Main Event Title Fight. This innovative structure aims to bring a fresh and exciting dimension to the sport, further cementing BKFC's presence in Dubai's burgeoning combat sports scene.

For the first time in combat sports history, elite fighters will compete not just for individual glory, but for franchise supremacy. Four powerhouse teams Punishers, Infernos, Ironclad, and Crushers will battle across four weight divisions, with each team fielding eight of the world's most fearsome bare knuckle warriors. This innovative format culminates in the highly anticipated BKFC Main Event Title Fight, creating an unprecedented two-day spectacle that bridges team competition with championship-level individual combat.

Industry leaders are equally enthusiastic about this groundbreaking format. Sunil Mathew, Co-Founder of World League of Fighters, emphasized that “Season 1 demonstrated the incredible passion for combat sports in Dubai. This year, with our revolutionary team format, we're not just hosting an event, we're rewriting combat sports entertainment.”

Co-founder Rajesh Banga also supporting co-founder Sunil Matthew's statement shared “Dubai has always embraced innovation and pushed boundaries. Knuckle Kings represents a world-first achievement, seamlessly blending the excitement of franchise-based team sport with pure bare knuckle authenticity.”

The WLF played a key role in the initial success of BKFC in Dubai, hosting back-to-back events (BKFC 71 & 72) in April 2025 that featured 44 world-class fighters and generated immense excitement among fans. The success of these events demonstrated the high demand for this raw and athletic form of combat sports in the region. The collaboration between BKFC and WLF, supported by the Dubai Sports Council, aims to not only entertain but also contribute to Dubai's vision of becoming a global sports capital and create sustainable pathways for fighting development.

BKFC Founder David Feldman expressed his commitment to the Emirates region, stated “Dubai holds a special place in BKFC's global expansion. The incredible support we received here drives our commitment to return bigger, bolder, and better every season. Knuckle Kings is our gift to the UAE's passionate combat sports community.”

Conor McGregor, a prominent figure in combat sports, has also publicly expressed his support for BKFC's expansion in Dubai, calling it a “world sensation” poised to go global. Combat sports icon Conor McGregor capturing the event's significance, stated “Dubai is the City of Gold, where champions are forged and legends are born. Season 2 of BKFC will shine brighter than the Dubai skyline, this is where combat sports history gets rewritten.”

The Dubai Sports Council reaffirmed support for the World League of Fighters and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, welcoming the event's return to Dubai. It highlighted Dubai's leadership in sporting innovation and pledged to ensure a safe, sustainable regulatory framework that advances athletes' professional development and strengthens combat sports pathways regionally.

Season 1's overwhelming success proved Dubai's appetite for cutting-edge combat sports entertainment. The emirate's forward-thinking approach to sports innovation makes it the perfect launching pad for Knuckle Kings, a format that promises to attract new audiences while honouring bare knuckle fighting's raw authenticity.

The two-day spectacular will take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on November 21-22, 2025, featuring the innovative Knuckle Kings team tournament format followed by championship-caliber BKFC main events. The four competing teams - Punishers, Infernos, Ironclad and Crushers - will each combat eight elite fighters competing across four distinct weight divisions, creating an unprecedented fusion of team-based strategy and individual combat excellence.

Tickets will go on sale soon with VIP packages and hospitality options available for those seeking the premium experience. Early bird pricing will be available, giving fans the opportunity to secure their seats for this historic event. Global broadcast details and streaming partnerships will be announced soon, with multi-language commentary planned to reach audiences worldwide.

Founded by David Feldman, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stands as the world's premier bare knuckle fighting organisation, fully sanctioned and regulated by athletic commissions across multiple jurisdictions. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship events showcase the planet's most skilled combat athletes competing in the purest form of striking competition, where technique, heart, and raw determination separate champions from contenders.

World League of Fighters (WLF), co-founded by visionaries Sunil Mathew and Rajesh Banga, is at the forefront of revolutionising combat sports through innovative tournament formats and world-class production values. The organisation remains steadfastly committed to expanding the global reach of combat sports while maintaining the highest standards of athlete safety and competition integrity, ensuring that innovation never comes at the expense of fighter welfare.

