Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
No Pressure. Repay Next Year. Invest Bank's New Personal Loan Offers Six-Month Grace Period

No Pressure. Repay Next Year. Invest Bank's New Personal Loan Offers Six-Month Grace Period


2025-09-23 03:02:53

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, 23 September 2025 — Invest Bank has unveiled a new personal loan that is redefining borrowing flexibility in the UAE, allowing customers to access funds immediately without the pressure of instant repayments. With competitive interest rates and quick approvals, this limited-time offer enables customers to start repaying after a six-month grace period.

The newly launched “No pressure. Repay next year” personal loan provides a smarter, stress-free way to borrow for urgent financial needs, such as emergencies, home improvements, or education, with hassle-free delayed repayment plans.

Key features:

• A six-month grace period before repayments begin.

• Competitive interest rates.

• Flexible repayment terms tailored to individual needs.

•Easy application process and fast approvals.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said: “At Invest Bank, we believe financial solutions should adapt to life, not the other way around. Our new personal loan with a six-month grace period is designed for customers who need funding now but prefer the option to repay later. It's a practical, empowering solution that reflects our commitment to customer-first banking.”

Available for a limited time, this personal loan is ideal for individuals across the UAE seeking flexibility, convenience, and control over their financial journey.

 

Posted by : DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 1767 times
PR Category : Local News and Government
Posted on :Tuesday, September 23, 2025  4:26:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
Previous Story : Dubai Customs joins Ru'ya 2025, highlights Masar 33 program
Next Story : Dubai Health Authority Showcases Training and Employment Pro...

 

MENAFN23092025003092003082ID1110101264

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search