No Pressure. Repay Next Year. Invest Bank's New Personal Loan Offers Six-Month Grace Period

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, 23 September 2025 — Invest Bank has unveiled a new personal loan that is redefining borrowing flexibility in the UAE, allowing customers to access funds immediately without the pressure of instant repayments. With competitive interest rates and quick approvals, this limited-time offer enables customers to start repaying after a six-month grace period.

The newly launched “No pressure. Repay next year” personal loan provides a smarter, stress-free way to borrow for urgent financial needs, such as emergencies, home improvements, or education, with hassle-free delayed repayment plans.

Key features:

• A six-month grace period before repayments begin.

• Competitive interest rates.

• Flexible repayment terms tailored to individual needs.

•Easy application process and fast approvals.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said: “At Invest Bank, we believe financial solutions should adapt to life, not the other way around. Our new personal loan with a six-month grace period is designed for customers who need funding now but prefer the option to repay later. It's a practical, empowering solution that reflects our commitment to customer-first banking.”

Available for a limited time, this personal loan is ideal for individuals across the UAE seeking flexibility, convenience, and control over their financial journey.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1767 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Tuesday, September 23, 2025 4:26:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :