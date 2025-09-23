Dubai Police Jobs: Authority Announces Career Opportunities For Citizens

Dubai Police has announced new job opportunities for Emirati citizens at a careers exhibition, Ru'ya, which is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Among the key positions available are 'Cadet Pilot' and 'University Lieutenant Pilot' for the Dubai Police Air Wing, which plays a crucial role in community service, rescue operations, and humanitarian missions.

Recommended For You

The authority is offering significant job openings for Emirati citizens at the exhibition, including the 'Data Scientist Assistant'. It involves working with databases, open APIs, data analysis, predictive modelling, developing machine learning models, and other related tasks.

Brig. Rashid Nasser Rashid, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, emphasised the General Command's commitment to participating in Ru'ya.

He said,“This initiative aims to create job opportunities for Emirati citizens across diverse roles that align with their aspirations, effectively utilizing their skills and talents in the field of police work.”

Conditions

Col. Hamad bin Dafous, Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department at the General Department of Human Resources, stressed that individuals aspiring to join Dubai Police must meet specific registration criteria.“These requirements include being a UAE citizen, at least 18 years of age, and holding either a high school diploma or a university degree in a relevant field,” he continued.

Additionally, Col. Bin Dafous highlighted that candidates must fulfill further requirements beyond successfully passing the personal interview to qualify for a position within Dubai Police.

Brig. Abdullah Hassan Muftah, Deputy Director of the General Department of Human Resources, indicated that Dubai Police's platform at the Ru'ya exhibition now receives applications via smart devices.“Candidates can easily register for their preferred positions, receive a reference number, submit all required documents, and schedule personal interviews,” he continued.

Brig. Muftah emphasized that this year, Dubai Police is adopting a 'Zero bureaucracy' approach to streamline the application process and related procedures, aligning with government initiatives. He pointed out that this strategy aims to expedite service delivery for individuals looking to join the Dubai Police, wishing success to all candidates' eager to become part of the Force.