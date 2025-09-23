Sofia Coppola To Be Honoured At Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Event 2025

Oscar-winning actress Sofia Coppola will be honoured at the Film Benefit event 2025 at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City, reported Variety, on November 12.

According to the media outlet, MoMA's Film Benefit is an annual event dedicated to the continuation and growth of the museum's department of film, specifically its collection of more than 30,000 films and 1.5 million film stills and its series of screenings, premieres, festivals and retrospectives.

The Benefit honours actors, writers and directors who have made significant contributions to the craft.

Coppola fits the bill, as she began acting at an early age and has written and directed nine feature films. Five of her films are included in MoMA's collection: The Virgin Suicides (1999), Lost in Translation (2003), Marie Antoinette (2006), Somewhere (2010) and The Bling Ring (2013).

For Lost In Translation, she won the Academy Award for best original screenplay and was nominated for both best director and best picture.

"Developing long-term relationships with artists is one of the profound privileges and responsibilities for an institution like MoMA. Sofia Coppola has been a part of the Museum's artist family since her emergence as an acclaimed director over 25 years ago," the museum's Celeste Bartos Chief Curator of Film, Rajendra Roy, said in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

"We celebrated her in 2004 as a part of our Work in Progress series, and we are thrilled to welcome her back now as a field-leading icon."

Coinciding with the Film Benefit, MoMA will also screen all nine of Coppola's feature films, as well as her 1998 short Lick The Star.

The series is titled Sofia Coppola: A Tribute and will take place in the museum's Roy and Niuta Titus Theatres from October 30 through November 16.