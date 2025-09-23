Vantiva's Cobra 5G Router Earns T-Mobile Certification, Expanding 5G Access For MVNO Ecosystems

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) --, a global technology leader in connectivity, today announced that T-Mobile has officially certified Vantiva's Cobra 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) router for deployment within its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) ecosystem. This certification expands opportunities for T-Mobile MVNOs to access advanced 5G FWA technology.

With this certification, MVNOs operating on T-Mobile's network, the largest 5G network in America, can now offer the Cobra 5G router directly to their clients.

Vantiva's Cobra 5G delivers high-performance connectivity with features specifically designed to meet businesses' operational needs. Key features of the product and ecosystem include:

WAN SensingTM to ensure uninterrupted connectivity with seamless network switching from a primary to backup connection

Indoor5GTM and RuralBoostTM technologies to enable Cobra 5G to extend the FWA service area by up to 40% via proven proprietary technologies

NaviGate CompanionTM mobile application for end user local configuration and management

ECO ControlTM cloud-based device management platform for remote FoTA and support

“Receiving T-Mobile certification for the Cobra 5G strengthens our ability to support MVNO partners by giving them a high-quality, business-focused FWA solution to offer their customers," said Roberto Salermo, SVP of Business Development at Vantiva. "For MVNOs, this means access to reliable, high-speed connectivity with advanced network management tools that help them operate more efficiently and scale with confidence."

With this certification, Vantiva continues to demonstrate the agility and expertise of an industry-leading innovator, delivering solutions that set new standards for performance and reliability.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and flexible supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

