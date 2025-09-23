EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 23/09: Bearish Sentiment Ahead
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1700. Add a stop-loss at 1.1900. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1700.
It has then bounced back to the psychological level at 1.1800. Also, it remains above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Ichimoku cloud indicator.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe pair has moved above the ascending trendline, which connects the lowest levels since August 5. Therefore, the pair will likely under pressure as long as it is below the important resistance level at 1.1835, the highest level in July this year. A bearish breakout will be confirmed if it moves below the trendlineReady to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
