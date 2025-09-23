Saudi Arabia Celebrates National Day In Brasília

Saudi Arabia Celebrates National Day In Brasília
In his speech, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Brazil, Faisal Ghulam, spoke about the excellent relations between the two countries and provided an overview of the development of their bilateral relationship in economic and cultural fields.“Our cooperation with Brazil has always positively expanded bilateral boundaries,” he was quoted as saying in a material released by the embassy. The diplomat also highlighted the close cooperation between the two countries in various international forums, such as the G20.
Speaking to ANBA after attending the event, ABCC's Mourad said that Saudi Arabia remains one of Brazil's major trading partners among Arab countries.“It's a country that shows commitment to Brazil not only because we maintain significant trade flows, but also because Saudi investments in Brazil have been increasing,” said the secretary-general.
In addition to Mourad and Dib, diplomats from Arab countries attended the event. Brazil's Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, spoke about the robust volume of bilateral trade between Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The high frequency of high-level bilateral visits between the two countries, including by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, was also mentioned during the ceremony. Among government representatives, the Director of the Middle East Department at Brazil's foreign ministry, Clélio Nivaldo Crippa Filho, was present.
Saudi Arabia's National Day is celebrated on September 23 each year, marking the unification of the country and its founding by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud. According to the embassy, the day commemorates the birth of a modern nation built on the foundations of Islam and Arab traditions. On September 21, 1932, a royal decree was issued unifying all parts of the country under the name Saudi Arabia, and the king chose September 23 for the official proclamation.
