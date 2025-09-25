PM Modi Inaugurates Mega UP International Trade Show 2025
As soon as the Prime Minister reached the venue, he took a tour of the exhibition area where he witnessed next-generation innovations across the spectrum.
The third edition of the mega event -- envisioned under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath -- is taking place at the India Expo Centre and Mart here from September 25 to 29 -- showcasing the state's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage.
The five-day event will host global industry leaders, with Russia as the partner country.
The event is likely to attract large crowds, resulting in major traffic restrictions across Greater Noida as the area is likely to face significant traffic disruptions.
The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have issued a traffic advisory to help commuters manage the anticipated congestion.
The event focuses on showcasing industrial progress, promoting trade collaborations, and attracting investments.
Attendees will include business leaders, industry experts, startups, exporters, and government officials. Over 2,400 exhibitors and 1,25,000 B2B visitors are expected to participate in the trade show.
The trade show, aligned with the vision of Make in India, Vocal for Local, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, is expected to draw participation from investors across all districts of Uttar Pradesh as well as leading industrial houses and entrepreneurs from across the country.
Later in the day, PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan's Banswara, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore.
The highlight will be the launch of the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project, expected to play a vital role in strengthening India's energy sector.
