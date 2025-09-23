Global 4D Imaging Radar Market Projected To Become Billion Dollar Revenue Opportunity As Military Ops Dependency Expands - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media)

Management commentary – “Precision at speed is the standard,” said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave.“Our EITM-powered 4D super-resolution radar is built to detect, classify, and track fast, hard-to-detect threats in real time – serving as the detection layer for next-generation Active Protection System (APS) solutions intended to enhance protection. It combines accurate, multi-threat sensing, a wide field of view, high frame rates, and latency in the tens of milliseconds, along with very high resolution that differentiates it from conventional radars. In the UAE live-fire evaluation, we saw a system designed for millisecond decisions, low false-positive rates, and clean handoff to effectors – with a cost-effective path to scaled fielding.” Continued... Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting:

Additional VWAV News: VisionWave Signs Strategic Defense MOU with Major India-Based Partner; Potential EITM Field Evaluations of Active Protection System (APS) Scheduled Under MoD Frameworks – VisionWave also recently announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a major India-based defense company to collaborate on select modernization programs of the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD). The MOU establishes a framework for technical proposals, simulations, and on-site demonstrations in India of VisionWave's sensing technologies and Active Protection System (APS) – built on proprietary super-resolution radar and proprietary countermeasures, powered by the Evolved IntelligenceTM engine – subject to scheduling and regulatory clearances and the MOU does not guarantee any specific outcomes or contracts. The MOU includes confidentiality and communications provisions and defines evaluation protocols; it is not a partnership or joint venture.

In addition to APS, the collaboration contemplates subsystems such as counter-UAS systems, tactical drones, radar and fire-control technologies, sensor fusion, and unmanned platforms for defense and homeland security.

Demonstrations requested by the Indian partner will be conducted in India under applicable MoD processes, at Indian Partner's expense, reflecting the partner's confidence and the strategic importance of VisionWave's role. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting:

Other recent developments in the military/defense industries include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) have recently partnered to introduce the Mighty Hornet IV Attack UAV, a revolutionary transformation of the MQM-178 target drone. This advanced UAV will be showcased at the upcoming Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE), held September 18-20 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

NCSIST's collaboration with Kratos, which includes an agreement for Kratos to market the Mighty Hornet IV internationally, highlights the UAV's potential to meet global defense needs. The modified MQM-178's high-speed capabilities, including a speed of Mach 0.8, high G maneuvering, and a service ceiling of greater than 35,000 feet, make it an ideal base platform for this transformation.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said,“The Mighty Hornet IV marks a significant leap in military capability for Taiwan and a natural extension of the aerial target support Kratos has provided Taiwan for the last 15 years. This groundbreaking collaboration truly highlights Kratos' commitment to innovation and excellence in the defense sector.”

Raytheon, an RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) business, has recently successfully completed a major review of its new Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW) prototype for the U.S. Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. This new system is set to replace current electronic warfare systems on the aircraft to enhance its defensive capabilities and survivability.

This was a pivotal checkpoint to validate the progress of the prototype's software development, including its integration with flight-representative hardware and other essential self-protect subsystems, and ensuring its alignment with government reference architecture.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, recently announced that Sensrad, a leading radar Tier-1 supplier based in Sweden, has received an order from WATCHIT for the Sensrad Hugin D1 Radar for their collision prevention system for recreational boats. Sensrad's Radar solution was chosen to provide reliable perception and navigation support in all weather and lighting conditions.

“We built WATCHIT to bring the same kind of proactive safety which you would expect in a modern car to the water. Sensrad's radar gives us the precision and reliability we need to push that vision forward. This is a major step toward making smarter boating the new standard,” said Tal Duvdevany, CEO of WATCHIT.

WATCHIT chose Sensrad's Imaging Radar after a six-month evaluation and collaboration. Sensrad Hugin D1 Radar is versatile and fully customizable for many different industries including commercial vehicles, boating, robotics, and more. WATCHIT's collision prevention system was built with the inspiration of automotive safety technology, which autonomously assesses risk using proximity sensing and marine AI. A video demonstration of the technology is available for viewing here.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) recently announced the launch of its new product line of high-performance AI-enabled Ground Vehicle Architecture Smart Display systems called Rugged Smart Displays – Ground (RSD-G). The next-generation, tactical computing systems are designed to set a new standard for ruggedness, performance, and connectivity over existing tactical smart display systems used in ground combat vehicles.

The new modular RSD-G systems bring the latest in advanced combat smart display technology. By integrating Intel CoreTM i7 extended temperature processors with embedded AI capability, users have significant advantages in performance, autonomy, and responsiveness on the battlefield. The displays combine advanced computing technology with high-resolution, multi-function displays in four sizes, enabling military customers to modernize with common computing architecture across platforms.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by VisionWave Holdings, Inc. by the Company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: ... – +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: MarketNewsUpdates