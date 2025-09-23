India Looks To Reimagine Swadeshi In Turbulent Times
Foreign automakers are making major investments. Hyundai increased its planned outlay in a Maharashtra plant from Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore after a GST cut on small cars.
Toyota is setting up a greenfield facility worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Maruti Suzuki sold close to 1.9 million cars in India last year and exported about 330,000 units, including electric models made in Gujarat.
These moves highlight that India's domestic market is no longer just a consumption base-it is emerging as a hub for export-oriented manufacturing. With tariffs and trade barriers on the rise globally, such dual capacity strengthens India's position.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's updated vision of Swadeshi plays a crucial role here. Instead of focusing only on Indian ownership, it emphasises that what truly matters is production within India. This signals openness to foreign investors while encouraging Indian entrepreneurs.
To sustain this progress, India must provide policy stability and long-term clarity. Well-structured incentives with fixed timelines, stronger infrastructure, and sector-specific support where India has comparative advantages will be key.
The new Swadeshi is not about closing off India from the world. It is about producing locally, exporting globally, and creating a resilient industrial ecosystem. In turbulent times, this reimagined Swadeshi could anchor India's economic ambitions for the 21st century.
