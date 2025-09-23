Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll From Ongoing Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 65,382


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 65,382 martyrs, in addition to 166,985 wounded.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said that hospitals in the Strip received 38 martyrs and 190 wounded in the past 24 hours.

The ministry pointed out that the death toll and injuries recorded since the occupation violated the ceasefire agreement on March 18th reached 12,823 martyrs, and 54,944 wounded. The number of aid victims, during the past 24 hours, reached 3 martyrs and 15 wounded, bringing the total number of martyrs who arrived at hospitals to 2,526 martyrs, and the number of injuries to 18,511.

The death toll from Israel's comprehensive aggression on the Gaza Strip remains provisional, given the presence of thousands more victims under the rubble, as ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them. This is due to a lack of equipment and the occupation forces' targeting of all relief operations in Gaza, amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation that has reached the level of famine.

